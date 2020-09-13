Cabell Schools Slates Next Board Meeting Sept.

The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct its Regular Board meeting, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 beginning at 5:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington. At this meeting, the Board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering.

The meeting is open to public attendance. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 697 913 753#. If you are attending the meetings via teleconference and wish to speak to the Board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meetings, please fill out the form at the following link at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the Regular Board meeting: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdNahEnSsniXPlDpjrDPYy54FRUOFpGR0tWREEzUzFWQ1VFMkcwS0M3Q0JLVy4u . You will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so that you may address Board members. Also, Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Work Session, Monday, September 14, 2020 beginning at 4:30 PM. Board Members will receive an update from Assistant Superintendent, Kelly Watts, about the first week of school and Treasurer, Drew Rottgen, will present the current financial statement. While the meeting is open to public attendance, no official action will be taken. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend the Special Board Work Session via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 737 316 384#. The complete agendas can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com , under the “Leadership” section.

