Marshall faculty member completes prestigious APTA Fellowship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Yi-Po Chiu, director of admissions and associate professor in Marshall University’s School of Physical Therapy, has successfully completed the American Physical Therapy Association’s (APTA) Fellowship in Education Leadership, formerly called the Education Leadership Institute (ELI) Fellowship. Chiu was one of only 18 fellows across the country to graduate last month.

The fellowship is a 52-week curriculum delivered over a 13-month period from June to the following July. Chiu said he applied for the program to gain a better understanding of leadership and to explore innovative ideas for program growth.

“Through the fellowship study, I have learned the essence of leadership in higher education and have been able to develop my professional network and adopt new ideas for program growth and collaboration in the Doctor of Physical Therapy (D.P.T.) education,” Chiu said. “There may not be absolute right or wrong in the world of leadership, but the fellowship experiences provided me with a different perspective when evaluating student-related situations. It also allowed me to learn how to best implement optimal strategies when serving our students, especially during difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Scott Davis, chair of the School of Physical Therapy, said he believes Chiu’s training will be a valuable asset to the program and the university.

“There is currently a dearth of physical therapy educators with leadership experience or training. The leadership fellowship program was designed to fill this critical need, and to serve as a launching pad for the next generation of educational leaders,” Davis said. “Having a fellow within the School of Physical Therapy faculty sends a message that we are not only developing physical therapists, but we are also developing leaders.”

Chiu said he is grateful for Davis and Dr. Michael Prewitt, dean of the College of Health Professions, both of whom served as his sponsors and mentors for the program.

“My graduation from this program again has proven that Marshall University provides a supportive environment for faculty leadership development,” Chiu said.

Chiu has served the School of Physical Therapy since January 2012, during which time he has helped over 300 students develop the strong clinical skills they need to be successful physical therapists. He received both his Ph.D. and master’s degree from the University of Florida, and his bachelor’s degree from the National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan. His clinical expertise is in neurological physical therapy, geriatrics and gerontology.

Learn more about the APTA Fellowship in Leadership Education by visiting https://www.apta.org/for-educators/apta-fellowship-in-education-leadership.