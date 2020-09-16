  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 00:32 Updated 8 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
What's Coming and What's Staying Friday at Marquee Pullman Cinema?

Spectators are sparse even at fall sporting events. But the release schedules for new films have executives playing a game of "chicken." The volatile uncertanties  of the Coronavirus still have studios  pushing back their costly tent-polls. Wonder Woman has been rescheduled for the week after Christmas. Every postponement impacts cinemas, the exhibition arm of the industry.

An unscientific poll (incomplete) in a local newspaper showed that only about 6% of residents have returned to watch a movie. That despite attendees impressed by the virus precautions at cinemas. Restaurants that are open inside have traffic and friendly masked staff. Judging by those eating, the drive through is the most popular. 

As CNN's Chris Como said, we can't trust anyone. We can't trust the "opening schools" mantra . "We can't tell who has this damn thing" due to lack of testing, he scolded. 

Movie schedules and in spite of cinema safe campaigns have most filmgoers remaining on the sofa. 

Tenant was supposed to resurrect big screen venues. It's doing well in premium ultra screen formats and overseas. America still hesitates. 

One need only look at the numbers from tracking sites to get the playing to auditoriums with few customers. Hey... small crowds? That means you have little or no risk at the cinemas. Get up off your duff and go enjoy a movie and popcorn with an audience as they were meant to be seen. A few cinemas are offering "private screenings" for groups of 15, 20, or 25 of nearly any film on the schedule. And no auditorium rental fee. You keep the audience members familiar faces. 

With the big chains mostly on line, it's time to support your LOCAL INDEPENDENT cinema more than ever. The large chains have buckets of bonds and notes . I've read that some are already offering to buy out smaller circuits in need of cash to avoid going dark. Under this frightening scenario, a few big chains , like fast food, control the market.

There's a reverse recession at cinemas. Hollywood controls the new film pipeline. Patrons want new movies. We used to see three or more films "wide" in a week. #1 would in a good season gather $50-75 million the first week. The "sleeper" at 800 screens might eek out five million. 

The lawsuit filed in federal court in WV concerning masks and "essential" business conveys the fallacies. Why was the small family business harassed and taunted as the big box tentpoles set limits on number of patrons in the structure?

A recent article from Boxoffice detailed cinema innovations. Pre-virus races were on to build the most comfortable and luxurious cinema with extra perks like 270 degree screens.  Another trend adding a restaurant/bar in the lobby to capture lingering patrons. A few entertainment centers have built their stake around big screen movies but placed bowling, video games, and slides in the same building. An entertainment supermarket. 

ironically mix and mingle venues i.e. BARS have an albatross around their neck. As do large events. 

Anyway, go to the movies while you can. Besides mandated cutbacks some are cutting back --- less matinees, closing on slower days, etc. 

NEW THIS WEEK

INFIDEL 

Infidel is a contemporary political thriller set in the Middle East and filled with suspense and intrigue, inspired by true events, and ripped from today's headlines. Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, Person of Interest, Deja Vu) plays an American journalist/blogger who is kidnapped while attending a conference in the Middle East. Taken Hostage by the Iranian regime, he is put on trial for trumped-up charges of espionage. His wife, who works for the State Department, quickly realizes that the American government can do nothing. Feeling desperate and alone, she goes to Iran to try to free him herself. This exciting story sheds light on the plight of Americans currently held captive in Iran, about whom the world has forgotten.

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE CINEMA 16

HUNTINGTON, WV

 

Poster of InfidelTRAILER ▶

INFIDEL     R

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio Savante

DIRECTOR
Cyrus Nowrasteh

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Poster of The Broken Hearts GalleryTRAILER ▶

THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY   PG-13

Romance/Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, Bernadette Peters

DIRECTOR
Natalie Krinsky

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude & Sexual Humor; Drug References; Language; Sexual Content1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

Poster of TenetTRAILER ▶

TENETPG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min.

CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence12:00PM1:30PM4:00PM5:30PM7:30PM9:00PM

Poster of Bill & Ted Face The MusicTRAILER ▶

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC  PG-13

Comedy/Musical
1 hr. 18 min.

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William Sadler

DIRECTOR
Dean Parisot

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:50PM9:10PM

Poster of The New MutantsTRAILER ▶

THE NEW MUTANTS PG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt

DIRECTOR
Josh Boone

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM

Poster of The Personal History of David CopperfieldTRAILER ▶

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD     PG

Comedy/Drama
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie

DIRECTOR
Armando Iannucci

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Violence; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM

Poster of TulsaTRAILER ▶

TULSA PG-13

Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron Arnett

DIRECTOR
Scott Pryor, Gloria Stella

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Substance Abuse12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM

Poster of UnhingedTRAILER ▶

UNHINGED      R

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust

DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout1:00PM1:30PM4:00PM4:30PM6:30PM7:00PM9:00PM9:30PM

Poster of Words On Bathroom WallsTRAILER ▶

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS   PG-13

Drama
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins

DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM

Poster of Trolls World TourTRAILER ▶

TROLLS WORLD TOUR  PG

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos

DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor12:40PM3:35PM6:25PM8:55PM

Poster of The Invisible ManTRAILER ▶

THE INVISIBLE MAN    R

Suspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer

DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence12:05PM3:10PM6:10PM9:05PM

Poster of Sonic The HedgehogTRAILER ▶

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG  PG

Animation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally

DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor12:25PM3:05PM6:05PM8:45PM

Poster of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2TRAILER ▶

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2       PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman

DIRECTOR
David Yates

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Frightening Images; Intense Action Violence; Violence12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:15PM


Poster of The GooniesTRAILER ▶

THE GOONIESPG

Action/Adventure/Family/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green

DIRECTOR
Richard Donner

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images1:10PM3:55PM6:35PM9:25PM

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus