What's Coming and What's Staying Friday at Marquee Pullman Cinema?

Spectators are sparse even at fall sporting events. But the release schedules for new films have executives playing a game of "chicken." The volatile uncertanties of the Coronavirus still have studios pushing back their costly tent-polls. Wonder Woman has been rescheduled for the week after Christmas. Every postponement impacts cinemas, the exhibition arm of the industry.

An unscientific poll (incomplete) in a local newspaper showed that only about 6% of residents have returned to watch a movie. That despite attendees impressed by the virus precautions at cinemas. Restaurants that are open inside have traffic and friendly masked staff. Judging by those eating, the drive through is the most popular.

As CNN's Chris Como said, we can't trust anyone. We can't trust the "opening schools" mantra . "We can't tell who has this damn thing" due to lack of testing, he scolded.

Movie schedules and in spite of cinema safe campaigns have most filmgoers remaining on the sofa.

Tenant was supposed to resurrect big screen venues. It's doing well in premium ultra screen formats and overseas. America still hesitates.

One need only look at the numbers from tracking sites to get the playing to auditoriums with few customers. Hey... small crowds? That means you have little or no risk at the cinemas. Get up off your duff and go enjoy a movie and popcorn with an audience as they were meant to be seen. A few cinemas are offering "private screenings" for groups of 15, 20, or 25 of nearly any film on the schedule. And no auditorium rental fee. You keep the audience members familiar faces.

With the big chains mostly on line, it's time to support your LOCAL INDEPENDENT cinema more than ever. The large chains have buckets of bonds and notes . I've read that some are already offering to buy out smaller circuits in need of cash to avoid going dark. Under this frightening scenario, a few big chains , like fast food, control the market.

There's a reverse recession at cinemas. Hollywood controls the new film pipeline. Patrons want new movies. We used to see three or more films "wide" in a week. #1 would in a good season gather $50-75 million the first week. The "sleeper" at 800 screens might eek out five million.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in WV concerning masks and "essential" business conveys the fallacies. Why was the small family business harassed and taunted as the big box tentpoles set limits on number of patrons in the structure?

A recent article from Boxoffice detailed cinema innovations. Pre-virus races were on to build the most comfortable and luxurious cinema with extra perks like 270 degree screens. Another trend adding a restaurant/bar in the lobby to capture lingering patrons. A few entertainment centers have built their stake around big screen movies but placed bowling, video games, and slides in the same building. An entertainment supermarket.

ironically mix and mingle venues i.e. BARS have an albatross around their neck. As do large events.

Anyway, go to the movies while you can. Besides mandated cutbacks some are cutting back --- less matinees, closing on slower days, etc.

NEW THIS WEEK

INFIDEL

Infidel is a contemporary political thriller set in the Middle East and filled with suspense and intrigue, inspired by true events, and ripped from today's headlines. Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, Person of Interest, Deja Vu) plays an American journalist/blogger who is kidnapped while attending a conference in the Middle East. Taken Hostage by the Iranian regime, he is put on trial for trumped-up charges of espionage. His wife, who works for the State Department, quickly realizes that the American government can do nothing. Feeling desperate and alone, she goes to Iran to try to free him herself. This exciting story sheds light on the plight of Americans currently held captive in Iran, about whom the world has forgotten.

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE CINEMA 16

HUNTINGTON, WV

INFIDEL R

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









TENET PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE NEW MUTANTS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









TULSA PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









UNHINGED R

CAST

DIRECTOR









WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









TROLLS WORLD TOUR PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE INVISIBLE MAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2 PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE GOONIES PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 48 min.Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio SavanteCyrus NowrastehRomance/Comedy1 hr. 48 min.Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, Bernadette PetersNatalie KrinskyAction/Adventure2 hr. 30 min.John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth BranaghChristopher NolanComedy/Musical1 hr. 18 min.Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William SadlerDean ParisotHorror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 34 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu HuntJosh BooneComedy/Drama1 hr. 59 min.Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh LaurieArmando IannucciComedy/Drama2 hr. 00 min.Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron ArnettScott Pryor, Gloria StellaSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 30 min.Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy FaustDerrick BorteDrama1 hr. 51 min.Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton GogginsThor FreudenthalAnimation1 hr. 34 min.Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony RamosWalt DohrnSuspense/Thriller, Horror2 hr. 05 min.Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet DyerLeigh WhannellAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure1 hr. 40 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam PallyJeff FowlerSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 10 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan RickmanDavid YatesAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri GreenRichard Donner