Most read
- Huntington Restaurant Closes for Cleaning After Possible COVID exposure
- Bridge Cafe & Bistro’s federal constitutional lawsuit against the W. Va. Governor and Putnam County over masks
- Huntington Applies for Thunderclap Broadband Grant
- What's Coming and What's Staying Friday at Marquee Pullman Cinema?
- Marshall University introduces accelerated B.S./Ph.D. program
- Sept. 14 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
- Audiences Getting More Comfortable with Movie Theater Experience
An unscientific poll (incomplete) in a local newspaper showed that only about 6% of residents have returned to watch a movie. That despite attendees impressed by the virus precautions at cinemas. Restaurants that are open inside have traffic and friendly masked staff. Judging by those eating, the drive through is the most popular.
As CNN's Chris Como said, we can't trust anyone. We can't trust the "opening schools" mantra . "We can't tell who has this damn thing" due to lack of testing, he scolded.
Movie schedules and in spite of cinema safe campaigns have most filmgoers remaining on the sofa.
Tenant was supposed to resurrect big screen venues. It's doing well in premium ultra screen formats and overseas. America still hesitates.
One need only look at the numbers from tracking sites to get the playing to auditoriums with few customers. Hey... small crowds? That means you have little or no risk at the cinemas. Get up off your duff and go enjoy a movie and popcorn with an audience as they were meant to be seen. A few cinemas are offering "private screenings" for groups of 15, 20, or 25 of nearly any film on the schedule. And no auditorium rental fee. You keep the audience members familiar faces.
With the big chains mostly on line, it's time to support your LOCAL INDEPENDENT cinema more than ever. The large chains have buckets of bonds and notes . I've read that some are already offering to buy out smaller circuits in need of cash to avoid going dark. Under this frightening scenario, a few big chains , like fast food, control the market.
There's a reverse recession at cinemas. Hollywood controls the new film pipeline. Patrons want new movies. We used to see three or more films "wide" in a week. #1 would in a good season gather $50-75 million the first week. The "sleeper" at 800 screens might eek out five million.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in WV concerning masks and "essential" business conveys the fallacies. Why was the small family business harassed and taunted as the big box tentpoles set limits on number of patrons in the structure?
A recent article from Boxoffice detailed cinema innovations. Pre-virus races were on to build the most comfortable and luxurious cinema with extra perks like 270 degree screens. Another trend adding a restaurant/bar in the lobby to capture lingering patrons. A few entertainment centers have built their stake around big screen movies but placed bowling, video games, and slides in the same building. An entertainment supermarket.
ironically mix and mingle venues i.e. BARS have an albatross around their neck. As do large events.
Anyway, go to the movies while you can. Besides mandated cutbacks some are cutting back --- less matinees, closing on slower days, etc.
NEW THIS WEEK
INFIDEL
Infidel is a contemporary political thriller set in the Middle East and filled with suspense and intrigue, inspired by true events, and ripped from today's headlines. Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, Person of Interest, Deja Vu) plays an American journalist/blogger who is kidnapped while attending a conference in the Middle East. Taken Hostage by the Iranian regime, he is put on trial for trumped-up charges of espionage. His wife, who works for the State Department, quickly realizes that the American government can do nothing. Feeling desperate and alone, she goes to Iran to try to free him herself. This exciting story sheds light on the plight of Americans currently held captive in Iran, about whom the world has forgotten.
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE CINEMA 16
HUNTINGTON, WV
TRAILER ▶
INFIDEL RAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio Savante
DIRECTOR
Cyrus Nowrasteh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY PG-13Romance/Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, Bernadette Peters
DIRECTOR
Natalie Krinsky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude & Sexual Humor; Drug References; Language; Sexual Content1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
TENETPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min.
CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence12:00PM1:30PM4:00PM5:30PM7:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC PG-13Comedy/Musical
1 hr. 18 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William Sadler
DIRECTOR
Dean Parisot
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:50PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
THE NEW MUTANTS PG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt
DIRECTOR
Josh Boone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD PGComedy/Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie
DIRECTOR
Armando Iannucci
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Violence; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
TULSA PG-13Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron Arnett
DIRECTOR
Scott Pryor, Gloria Stella
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Substance Abuse12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
UNHINGED RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust
DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout1:00PM1:30PM4:00PM4:30PM6:30PM7:00PM9:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS PG-13Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins
DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
TROLLS WORLD TOUR PGAnimation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos
DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor12:40PM3:35PM6:25PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
THE INVISIBLE MAN RSuspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer
DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence12:05PM3:10PM6:10PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PGAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor12:25PM3:05PM6:05PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2 PG-13SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman
DIRECTOR
David Yates
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Frightening Images; Intense Action Violence; Violence12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GOONIESPGAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green
DIRECTOR
Richard Donner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images1:10PM3:55PM6:35PM9:25PM