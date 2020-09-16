Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten reopens

 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 02:54 Updated 1 hour ago
Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten reopens
Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten, Huntington's German restaurant, has reopened after a closure for cleaning following a possible cornovirus incident. 

"We are back OPEN today at 5 p.m. for indoor and outdoor dining and pick-up. All of our staff have tested negative. We have completed a deep clean of our entire restaurant and Biergarten. We continue to have in place safety protocols that meet or exceed national, state and local health standards. Thank you for your understanding and unwavering support."

