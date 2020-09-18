University responds to professor’s classroom political statement

 Friday, September 18, 2020 - 23:37 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University this morning announced it is aware of an overtly political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session and widely circulated on social media.

The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views.

The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation. 

There will be no further comment on this personnel matter at this time.

