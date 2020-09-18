Online auction to support Marshall School of Medicine student scholarships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – After canceling its largest scholarship fundraising event of the year due to COVID-19, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine is hosting an online auction to generate continued scholarship support for medical students.

The online auction goes live Saturday, Sept. 19, at 8 a.m. at www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/StandingOutInOurFieldOnlineAuction-14343. The auction ends at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.

“Standing Out in Our Field generates more than $100,000 for medical student scholarships annually,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs at the School of Medicine. “This is a fun way to help us recoup the loss of some of these critical scholarship dollars that help reduce medical student debt.”

The selection of auction items has something for everyone—from the Elvis lover to the weekend warrior—with more than 50 gift baskets and unique items available. The auction includes packages featuring home and garden decorations, dining experiences, health, beauty and fitness, holiday items and children’s items. A sampling of fun basket themes includes Bourbon Lovers; A Year of Decadence - Desserts!; Birds, Bees and Butterflies; Fiesta Time; Pampered Pooch; Family Fun Night; a pandemic necessity – Coping with COVID; plus Mangiamo - Let’s Eat! Tastes of Italy, a very special Italian Basket created by Terry Deppner Hardin.

More than 75 community members and businesses donated to the auction. A number of donors gave items focused on mental and physical well-being, as well as looking forward to a time when it is safe to gather.

For questions or more information, please contact Crystal Vance at by phone at 304-691-1757 or by e-mail at cvance@marshall.edu, or Holmes at by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu.