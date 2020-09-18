Huntington Water Quality Board Meets Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Huntington Water Quality Board, Huntington Stormwater Utility and Huntington Sanitary Board will be meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 3030 in Council Chambers at City Hall for their monthly board meetings.

In the interest of public health and safety, the September 22, 2020, Huntington Water Quality Board, Huntington Sanitary Board and the Huntington Stormwater Utility meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.

Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing Patty Bostic at pbostic@huntingtonsb.com. The deadline to submit comments will be NOON on Monday, September 21, 2020, and please be sure to include your name and address in the email.