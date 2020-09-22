Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital add pediatric emergency care specialist

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 01:57 Updated 11 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital add pediatric emergency care specialist

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (JCESOM) and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital are expanding pediatric emergency services with the addition of Ashley Litchfield, M.D., a pediatric emergency medicine specialist.

 

Litchfield, a West Virginia native, has been named assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at JCESOM. After earning her medical degree from Marshall University in 2014, Litchfield completed her pediatric residency and a pediatric emergency medicine fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, where she also received a master’s certificate in teaching in medical education.

 

Litchfield specializes in pediatric emergency medicine, with a clinical interest in pediatric trauma management and prevention. Her academic interests include medical education of residents and medical students through curriculum development and simulation based learning, as well as a focus on quality improvement in pediatric emergency care and evidence-based pediatric clinical care pathways. She also has been appointed to the school’s admissions committee. She is certified in general pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics and will sit for the pediatric emergency medicine boards in April 2021.

 

“We are extremely pleased to have the first fellowship-trained pediatric emergency medicine physician in West Virginia,” said Susan L. Flesher, M.D., interim chair of the department of pediatrics at JCESOM. “Dr. Litchfield will be an enormous asset to medical student, resident and fellow education and to the provision of excellent pediatric emergency care at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. The implementation of clinical pathways specific to pediatrics will strengthen our designation as a center of excellence for pediatric care.”

 

“We are so excited to have Dr. Litchfield joining us in the Emergency Department at Cabell Huntington Hospital,” said Beth Toppins, M.D., medical director of emergency services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “While we've always been committed to excellence in treating pediatric patients, Dr. Litchfield's expertise and passion for pediatric emergency medicine will be an asset not only to our department but our community as well.”

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus