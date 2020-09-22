Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital add pediatric emergency care specialist

Litchfield, a West Virginia native, has been named assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at JCESOM. After earning her medical degree from Marshall University in 2014, Litchfield completed her pediatric residency and a pediatric emergency medicine fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, where she also received a master’s certificate in teaching in medical education.

Litchfield specializes in pediatric emergency medicine, with a clinical interest in pediatric trauma management and prevention. Her academic interests include medical education of residents and medical students through curriculum development and simulation based learning, as well as a focus on quality improvement in pediatric emergency care and evidence-based pediatric clinical care pathways. She also has been appointed to the school’s admissions committee. She is certified in general pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics and will sit for the pediatric emergency medicine boards in April 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to have the first fellowship-trained pediatric emergency medicine physician in West Virginia,” said Susan L. Flesher, M.D., interim chair of the department of pediatrics at JCESOM. “Dr. Litchfield will be an enormous asset to medical student, resident and fellow education and to the provision of excellent pediatric emergency care at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. The implementation of clinical pathways specific to pediatrics will strengthen our designation as a center of excellence for pediatric care.”

“We are so excited to have Dr. Litchfield joining us in the Emergency Department at Cabell Huntington Hospital,” said Beth Toppins, M.D., medical director of emergency services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “While we've always been committed to excellence in treating pediatric patients, Dr. Litchfield's expertise and passion for pediatric emergency medicine will be an asset not only to our department but our community as well.”