PSC Participates in Rail Safety Week
The PSC encourages all West Virginians to understand and follow these tips:
· Trains have the right of way 100% of the time over emergency vehicles, cars, the police and pedestrians.
· It takes the average freight train traveling at 55 mph more than a mile to stop. Trains cannot stop quickly enough to avoid a collision.
· The average train weighs about 400,000 pounds or 200 tons, and can weigh up to 6,000 tons. This makes the weight ratio of a car to a train proportional to that of a soda can to a train.
· All train tracks are private property. Never walk on the tracks; it is illegal and highly dangerous.
· Cross train tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings. Obey all warning signs, gates and signals posted there.
· Stay alert around railroad tracks. Refrain from texting, headphones or other distractions that would prevent you from hearing an approaching train.
For more information about railroad safety visit: https://oli.org/