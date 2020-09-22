NEW MOVIE FRIDAY MARQUEE PULLMAN... Shortcut, Empire anniversary

Most read
Sports have additional revenue streams --- radio and television rights. Don't want to expose yourself, doubt safety or inconvenience, you watch at home.
Movies theaters don't have a secondary revenue stream. Admission and concession sales pay the bills. Studios charge a percentage of sales (in their favor) for the privilege of exhibiting a movie. The ongoing scenario for more than a generation has been the studio takes a high percentage the first two weeks, then the amount lowers for each week held. Studios allow a house expense ratio too even if they are nabbing 90% of ticket sales.
In case you have not noticed the tea leaves, individual cinemas , especially independently owned, are in trouble , just as other small businesses (restaurant, bars, etc.) due to restrictions on public gatherings. Fortunately, with the "Cinema Safe" roll out not a single case of the virus has been traced to movie screenings. Unlike bars, the audience stays in one plays, they don't mix and mingle, and they only interact with patrons who came with them. Using spacing, the cinema does not place strangers next to strangers.
Unfortunately, cinemas are in jeopardy due to low attendance post-Covid. People mask up and go to Wal Mart, Target or Kroger, but they haven't yet grasped the notion that a "safe" cinema may be safer than shopping for necessities or eating at a socially distanced restaurant. Statistics are beginning to mount that in person school/university attendance can spark an epidemic. It only takes a few vacationers returning from hot zones or an exposure from a known or unknown contact.
Masking prevents spread to others. But how many people would quickly run if someone sneezed (it's also allergy season)?
Fears of infection have confinement in a majority of cases people staying home. Concerts, sports, and film releases have been postponed . So many audience drawing, high star and interest power franchise flicks have back away from release. So much for the theory that cinemas will return to endless product hold overs. But , they have limited product to hold. Before the pandemic two or three new films opened "(nation)wide" weekly and a slate of three to five limited releases that appeals to niche audiences.
Check out your favorite theater times on line. Before the pandemic there were late morning shows on to post 11 p.m. starts on weekends. Generally, now, larger cinemas open Sat/Sun for a one o'clock show and continue starting time to around 9:30 p.m. But the low attendance have opening times sometimes two or three and a last show at seven. On weekdays, some smaller cinemas close. Larger ones open at three or four and have last shows at starting around seven.
Two bright spots --- the revival of the drive in for mainstream fare (only its getting colder now) and open screen availability for some of the niche films that do find an audience , but not any where near the opening week for a "tentpole" Marvel or DC franchise. Many have been horror/suspense films which with low budgets quickly turn a profit. They have a loyal audience too.
More cinemas are standing down on streaming. Streaming day and date has occurred. Results are inconclusive.
Support your favorite cinema as you do a restaurant or other small business. Don't take them for granted. Elsewhere, theme parks have re-tooled to stay open Sat/Sun through Halloween to try and make up some of the lost early Spring and Summer attendance. Few stores maintain a 24/7 schedule. They close at 11 p.m. (or so) for cleaning.
Below, are the weekend line up for Huntington's Pullman and Charleston Southridge. Check out a film you might not ordinarily watch at an indoor cinema. Concerned about cost? Go earlier in the day or on a Tuesday when some chains have discount pricing all day.
Kajillionaire
Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.
Shortcut
A group of five teenagers is trapped inside their school bus after the invasion on the road of a mysterious creature. It is night. They are alone in the middle of a desert road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity. This sounds a bit like Jeepers Creepers, but looks entirely different. Starring Jack Kane, Andrei Claude, Zak Sutcliffe, Zander Emlano, and David Keyes. This looks a bit strange and isn't entirely set on the bus, but seems like a solid atmospheric horror with a creepy monster in the shadows.
Empire Strikes Back
While the Death Star has been destroyed, the battle between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance rages on...and the evil Darth Vader continues his relentless search for Luke Skywalker.
OTHER NEW OR RE RELEASES
Ava
Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe and specializing in high profile hits. Ava's career takes a bad turn when a high profile job goes wrong due to faulty information provided to her. With a botched hit (as well as a track record for questioning the validity of her targets), Ava is told to take a hiatus until the heat blows over, but secretly the head of the organization, Simon (Colin Farrell), has ordered a hit on her to ensure nothing traces back to the company. With the recent death of her father, Ava decides to go back home to Boston and attempt to mend her relationship with her mother and sister, Judy, though the homecoming proves to be far from happy as the years of estrangement have created resentment. To complicate things further Ava's ex-fiancé, Michael (Common), is now in a relationship with Judy, and involved with an underground gambling ring that Ava knows all too well from her younger days. Ava now has to save her family and herself from multiple threats, while battling her own demons.
No Escape
A social media star travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a deadly game filled with mystery, excess, and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive.
Alone
Jules Willcox (Netflix's Bloodline) stars in ALONE as Jessica, a grief-stricken widow who flees the city in an attempt to cope with the loss of her husband. When Jessica is kidnapped by a mysterious man and locked in a cabin in the Pacific Northwest, she escapes into the wilderness and is pursued by her captor.
It/ It Chapter Two
When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.
Evil resurfaces in Derry when the Losers Club reunite, and they return to where it all began in IT CHAPTER TWO
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
TRAILER ▶
SHORTCUTHorror/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Jack Kane, Zak Sutcliffe, Andrei Claude
DIRECTOR
Alessio Liguori
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:10PM2:30PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM TRAILER ▶
STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK 40TPGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, David Prowse
DIRECTOR
Irvin Kershner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM TRAILER ▶
INFIDELRSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio Savante, Aly Kassem
DIRECTOR
Cyrus Nowrasteh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERYPG-13Romance/Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, Bernadette Peters
DIRECTOR
Natalie Krinsky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude & Sexual Humor; Drug References; Language; Sexual Content1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM TRAILER ▶
TENETPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min.
CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:30PM5:30PM9:00PM TRAILER ▶
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSICPG-13Comedy/Musical
1 hr. 18 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William Sadler
DIRECTOR
Dean Parisot
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:05PM2:15PM4:30PM6:50PM9:10PM TRAILER ▶
THE NEW MUTANTSPG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt
DIRECTOR
Josh Boone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM TRAILER ▶
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELDPGComedy/Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie
DIRECTOR
Armando Iannucci
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Violence; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
TULSA PG-13Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron Arnett
DIRECTOR
Scott Pryor, Gloria Stella
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Substance Abuse12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
UNHINGED RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust
DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout1:30PM4:20PM6:45PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS PG-13Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins
DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material12:00PM2:55PM5:50PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
TROLLS WORLD TOUR PGAnimation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos
DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor12:25PM6:10PM
TRAILER ▶
THE INVISIBLE MAN RSuspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer
DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence12:05PM3:10PM6:10PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PGAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor3:05PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
ON THE BASIS OF SEX PG-13Drama
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny
DIRECTOR
Mimi Leder
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2 PG-13SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman
DIRECTOR
David Yates
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Frightening Images; Intense Action Violence; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GOONIES PGAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green
DIRECTOR
Richard Donner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images1:10PM3:55PM6:35PM9:25PM
CHARLESTON
