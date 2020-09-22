NEW MOVIE FRIDAY MARQUEE PULLMAN... Shortcut, Empire anniversary

Did you enjoy the Marshall/Appalachian State game under safe social distancing and wearing a mask? Do you enjoy watching movies on a giant screen with other in the auditorium creating an experience?

Sports have additional revenue streams --- radio and television rights. Don't want to expose yourself, doubt safety or inconvenience, you watch at home.

Movies theaters don't have a secondary revenue stream. Admission and concession sales pay the bills. Studios charge a percentage of sales (in their favor) for the privilege of exhibiting a movie. The ongoing scenario for more than a generation has been the studio takes a high percentage the first two weeks, then the amount lowers for each week held. Studios allow a house expense ratio too even if they are nabbing 90% of ticket sales.

In case you have not noticed the tea leaves, individual cinemas , especially independently owned, are in trouble , just as other small businesses (restaurant, bars, etc.) due to restrictions on public gatherings. Fortunately, with the "Cinema Safe" roll out not a single case of the virus has been traced to movie screenings. Unlike bars, the audience stays in one plays, they don't mix and mingle, and they only interact with patrons who came with them. Using spacing, the cinema does not place strangers next to strangers.

Unfortunately, cinemas are in jeopardy due to low attendance post-Covid. People mask up and go to Wal Mart, Target or Kroger, but they haven't yet grasped the notion that a "safe" cinema may be safer than shopping for necessities or eating at a socially distanced restaurant. Statistics are beginning to mount that in person school/university attendance can spark an epidemic. It only takes a few vacationers returning from hot zones or an exposure from a known or unknown contact.

Masking prevents spread to others. But how many people would quickly run if someone sneezed (it's also allergy season)?

Fears of infection have confinement in a majority of cases people staying home. Concerts, sports, and film releases have been postponed . So many audience drawing, high star and interest power franchise flicks have back away from release. So much for the theory that cinemas will return to endless product hold overs. But , they have limited product to hold. Before the pandemic two or three new films opened "(nation)wide" weekly and a slate of three to five limited releases that appeals to niche audiences.

Check out your favorite theater times on line. Before the pandemic there were late morning shows on to post 11 p.m. starts on weekends. Generally, now, larger cinemas open Sat/Sun for a one o'clock show and continue starting time to around 9:30 p.m. But the low attendance have opening times sometimes two or three and a last show at seven. On weekdays, some smaller cinemas close. Larger ones open at three or four and have last shows at starting around seven.

Two bright spots --- the revival of the drive in for mainstream fare (only its getting colder now) and open screen availability for some of the niche films that do find an audience , but not any where near the opening week for a "tentpole" Marvel or DC franchise. Many have been horror/suspense films which with low budgets quickly turn a profit. They have a loyal audience too.

More cinemas are standing down on streaming. Streaming day and date has occurred. Results are inconclusive.

Support your favorite cinema as you do a restaurant or other small business. Don't take them for granted. Elsewhere, theme parks have re-tooled to stay open Sat/Sun through Halloween to try and make up some of the lost early Spring and Summer attendance. Few stores maintain a 24/7 schedule. They close at 11 p.m. (or so) for cleaning.

Below, are the weekend line up for Huntington's Pullman and Charleston Southridge. Check out a film you might not ordinarily watch at an indoor cinema. Concerned about cost? Go earlier in the day or on a Tuesday when some chains have discount pricing all day.

Kajillionaire

Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Shortcut

A group of five teenagers is trapped inside their school bus after the invasion on the road of a mysterious creature. It is night. They are alone in the middle of a desert road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity. This sounds a bit like Jeepers Creepers, but looks entirely different. Starring Jack Kane, Andrei Claude, Zak Sutcliffe, Zander Emlano, and David Keyes. This looks a bit strange and isn't entirely set on the bus, but seems like a solid atmospheric horror with a creepy monster in the shadows.

Empire Strikes Back

While the Death Star has been destroyed, the battle between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance rages on...and the evil Darth Vader continues his relentless search for Luke Skywalker.





OTHER NEW OR RE RELEASES

Ava

Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe and specializing in high profile hits. Ava's career takes a bad turn when a high profile job goes wrong due to faulty information provided to her. With a botched hit (as well as a track record for questioning the validity of her targets), Ava is told to take a hiatus until the heat blows over, but secretly the head of the organization, Simon (Colin Farrell), has ordered a hit on her to ensure nothing traces back to the company. With the recent death of her father, Ava decides to go back home to Boston and attempt to mend her relationship with her mother and sister, Judy, though the homecoming proves to be far from happy as the years of estrangement have created resentment. To complicate things further Ava's ex-fiancé, Michael (Common), is now in a relationship with Judy, and involved with an underground gambling ring that Ava knows all too well from her younger days. Ava now has to save her family and herself from multiple threats, while battling her own demons.





No Escape

A social media star travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a deadly game filled with mystery, excess, and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive.

Alone

Jules Willcox (Netflix's Bloodline) stars in ALONE as Jessica, a grief-stricken widow who flees the city in an attempt to cope with the loss of her husband. When Jessica is kidnapped by a mysterious man and locked in a cabin in the Pacific Northwest, she escapes into the wilderness and is pursued by her captor.

It/ It Chapter Two

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Evil resurfaces in Derry when the Losers Club reunite, and they return to where it all began in IT CHAPTER TWO

















Horror/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 20 min.Jack Kane, Zak Sutcliffe, Andrei ClaudeAlessio LiguoriAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 04 min.Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, David ProwseIrvin KershnerSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 47 min.Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio Savante, Aly KassemCyrus NowrastehRomance/Comedy1 hr. 48 min.Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, Bernadette PetersNatalie KrinskyAction/Adventure2 hr. 30 min.John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth BranaghChristopher NolanComedy/Musical1 hr. 18 min.Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William SadlerDean ParisotHorror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 34 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu HuntJosh BooneComedy/Drama1 hr. 59 min.Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh LaurieArmando IannucciComedy/Drama2 hr. 00 min.Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron ArnettScott Pryor, Gloria StellaSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 30 min.Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy FaustDerrick BorteDrama1 hr. 51 min.Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton GogginsThor FreudenthalAnimation1 hr. 34 min.Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony RamosWalt DohrnSuspense/Thriller, Horror2 hr. 05 min.Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet DyerLeigh WhannellAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure1 hr. 40 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam PallyJeff FowlerDrama1 hr. 54 min.Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, Cailee SpaenyMimi LederSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 10 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan RickmanDavid YatesAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri GreenRichard Donner





