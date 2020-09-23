Pair Receives Marine Corps Leagues’ Community Service Award

At the monthly meeting of Huntington Detachment 340, Marine Corps League (MCL) on August 24, 2020, Ron Wroblewski, President of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949 and Cheryl Wroblewski, Secretary/Treasurer of the Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 949 were each presented the Community Service Award.

The award reads, “In appreciation and gratitude for meritorious Community service supporting Veterans and their families in the Tri-State area from May 2019 to April 2020”.

Cheryl has served the veterans community for over a decade and has received several awards and honors in her own right.

For over 35 years Ron has worked for veterans organizing events, veteran dinners, shows, picnics and many other events to support our veterans and military. He has received many awards including WSAZ TV’s Hometown Hero award on two different occasions. He received the Presidents Volunteer Service Award in 2004. He is a “Distinguished West Virginian”, a Kentucky Colonel and has received many other awards and honors.

Ron is currently President of Tri-State Chapter 949, Vietnam Veterans of America and the West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council.

He is a three-time Past Commandant of Detachment 340, Marine Corps League, Past Commander of VFW Post 1064, Past General Chairman of the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement and has held many other positions in the veterans community through the years.

Officers of Marine Corps League, Huntington Detachment 340 are: § Commandant – Randy Thomas trddoc@yahoo.com

§ Sr. Vice Commandant.—Keith Ferguson

§ Jr. Vice Commandant – Keith Vasvary

§ Judge Advocate – John Ball

The officers of Tri-State Chapter 949, VVA are:

· President – Ron W. Wroblewski

· First Vice President – Keith Swain

· Second Vice President – Gordon Bloss

· Secretary/Treasurer – Ed Peckham

Anyone interested in joining the MCL, VVA or the Associates of the Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) please contact any member.

For Marine Corps league contact Commandant Randy Thomas at (304) 688-8456