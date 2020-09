Huntington City Council meets Monday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall. A work session begins at 6:45 p.m. Agenda items include the purchase of five police vehicles as well as five tasers and cameras.

In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington City Council meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page. Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments will be noon on the day of the meeting, and please be sure to include your name and address in the email.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

September 28, 2020

7:30 p.m.

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-34 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-36 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND CABELL COUNTY PURSUANT TO THE BYRNE JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT (JAG) PROGRAM AWARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-37 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLES 1741, 1743, 1739 AND 533 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED AND, ALL CONCERNING THE POSTING OF VACANT PROPERTY WITH ‘NO TRESPASSING’ SIGNS AND ADDING JAIL TIME AS A POTENTIAL PENALTY FOR TRESPASSING

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

8. Resolution re: #2020-R-45 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY WITH 1,200 TONS

OF SODIUM CHLORIDE (ROCK SALT) FOR ICE AND SNOW REMOVAL ON CITY STREETS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Resolution re: #2020-R-47 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH FIVE (5) 2021 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR AWD PATROL VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

10. Resolution re: #2020-R-48 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FOR FIVE (5) HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

11. Resolution re: #2020-R-49 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE FIVE (5)WATCHGUARD CAMERA SYSTEMS FOR INSTALLATION IN POLICE VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

12. Resolution re: #2020-R-51 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS FOR UNIMPROVED LAND

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

13. Resolution re: #2020-R-52 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE SANITATION AND TRASH DIVISION WITH ONE (1) NEW FORD F150 TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

14. Resolution re: #2020-R-53 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A CONTRIBUTION TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

15. Resolution re: #2020-R-56 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH TWENTY-FIVE (25) TASERS AND SUPPORTING EQUIPMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

16. Resolution re: #2020 R-58 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2020-2021 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles Shaw

17. Resolution re: #2020-R-59 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE SANITATION DIVISION WITH ONE (1) 30 YARD SELF CONTAINED COMPACTOR

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Polan

