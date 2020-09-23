Attorney General Morrisey Meets with President Trump, AG Barr for White House Roundtable

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with President Trump, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and other state attorneys general Wednesday afternoon to discuss concerns about censorship on social media.



The White House roundtable featured discussion about state consumer protection laws and the role those measures play in fostering free expression on social media platforms.





“It’s a distinct honor to visit with President Trump and discuss the importance of the First Amendment,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Freedom of speech is one of the most critical rights guaranteed by the Constitution. We are blessed to live in a nation that cherishes the free expression of ideas.



“I applaud President Trump for taking steps to address social media censorship and online deceptive practices so that we can make sure everyone’s voice is heard.”



In May, President Trump signed an executive order to combat platforms that censor lawful speech based upon political viewpoint. It expressed concern about selective censorship that harms the national discourse.



The President’s directive ordered the Justice Department to consult with state attorneys general on potential state resources, including the use of state statutes that prohibit online platforms from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices.

