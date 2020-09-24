15 Morgantown Bars Sue Gov. Justice reference Executive Shut Down Orders

Most read
Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 02:09 Edited from Multiple Sources
"....each of them (the bars), seek a Declaratory Judgment that
the Executive Orders identified herein which have been promulgated by the Governor are
unenforceable against the Plaintiffs, and each of them, and that various actions taken by the
Defendants against the Plaintiffs, and each of them, in reliance on such Executive Orders are
unenforceable against the Plaintiffs, and each of them.
26. The Plaintiffs and each of them seek to declare ordinance of the City of
Morgantown that purport to limits the otherwise lawful actions of the plaintiffs unenforceable."
You can read the full complaint by clicking on the attachment below.
- Morgantown Bar lawsuit (825.43 KB)