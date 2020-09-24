WV Marquee Showtimes: Kajillionaire, Short Cut, On the Basis of Sex

Other theater circuits have also reduced times based on demand. Nearly all cinemas have adopted the "Cinema Safe" standard; however, the major studios remain tepid about putting their most popular films into cinemas when nationwide, many (especially New York and Los Angeles) remain shuttered.

The showtimes for certain WV Marquee Cinemas reflect adjusted times at some cinemas. Due to the pandemic, weekday schedules have been adjusted or in some cases eliminated. Weekend schedules are generally in patterns that were pre-pandemic.

Support your local cinema during this challenging time.

Meanwhile, the following films have altered their planned release dates:

Soul (Nov. 20)

Pixar takes you on a jazz odyssey for this musical animation, which stuck to its planned early summer release date for a while. Disney has so many films in the schedule it wasn't clear when there'd be a new slot for Soul should theaters remain closed, but it's now been moved to November.

Free Guy (Dec. 11)

Video game-themed action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds was slated for summer but will now open nearer the end of the year.

Wonder Woman 1984 (Dec. 25)

Warner Bros held out until March 24 before announcing that Wonder Woman 2 would be delayed, but as with most other blockbusters postponed it was clear the DC comics sequel would have to move from its planned June release date. Where many big movies moved much later in the year or were taken off the slate entirely, Wonder Woman 1984 originally committed to hitting theaters on Aug. 14 -- which proved optimistic, and in mid-June was shifted to October and then to the holidays instead.

*STAYING PUT

Coming to Amierca 2 and Dune stay put with their Dec. 18 release. The James Bond "No Time to Die" moves up slightly to Nov. 20.

Candyman (Unspecified date, 2021)

This horror remake directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele was pushed to September, but with no sign of theaters opening it was bumped to October and then into 2021.

Original release date: June 12, 2020

The French Dispatch (unspecified)

Wes Anderson returns with more idiosyncratic art-housery in The French Dispatch, starring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand. Disney bumped this Fox Searchlight film to October but then in July took it off the schedule.

Original release date: July 2020

Antlers (Feb. 19, 2021)

When Disney postponed Mulan and New Mutants, it also shelved horror film Antlers, produced by Guillermo del Toro. It will now premiere online in July as part of San Diego Comic Con. The US release of The Personal History of David Copperfield has also been pushed back, as has thriller The Woman in the Window.

Original release date: April 17, 2020

Without Remorse (Feb. 26, 2021)

Michael B Jordan stars in this Tom Clancy adaptation, which has been remorselessly shuffled back to 2021.

Original release date: Sept. 18, 2020

The King's Man (Feb. 26, 2021)

Ralph Fiennes suits up for The King's Man, a World War I-era prequel to the Kingsman series of movies.

Original release date: Sept. 18, 2020

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (March 5, 2021)

On March 31, Sony took the decision to shift its entire slate of theatrical releases. So Jason Reitman's small town-set Ghostbusters resurrection is pushed from July 2020 to March 5, 2021, taking Sony's slot that was originally intended for video game adaptation Uncharted.

Original release date: July 10, 2020

The Many Saints of Newark (March 12, 2021)

The Many Saints of Newark is a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos, in which Michael Gandolfini takes on the role of Tony Soprano made famous by his father James Gandolfini.

Original release date: Sept. 25, 2020

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 12, 2021)

Original release date: November 2020

Morbius (March 19, 2021)

As part of Sony's big reshuffle, Jared Leto's Marvel vampire movie Morbius has been pushed from July to mid-March next year.

Original release date: July 31, 2020

F9 (April 2, 2021)

Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Charlize Theron, the ninth Fast and Furious film was due to open in May 2020. But it was one of the first to reschedule, taking the bold step of moving nearly a year to April 2021 -- a date previously earmarked for the next film in the Fast Saga. There's no word yet on when the 10th and final film will be released.

Original release date: May 2020









Beckley, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA

Kajillionaire (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Shortcut (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20



Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Infidel (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Tenet (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



Bill & Ted Face The Music (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:10, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 3:10 PM



The New Mutants (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:25, 9:25

Sun - Thu: 6:25 PM



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Tulsa (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Unhinged (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 6:45



Words On Bathroom Walls (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:45

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Trolls World Tour (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:25 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:25, 3:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25 PM



On The Basis Of Sex (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:05, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:05, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 6:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 6:10 PM

Triadelphia, WV

Highlands 14

Shortcut (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20

Tue: 8:10 PM



Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 7:00 PM



Infidel (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 7:40 PM



The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13)

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:20 PM



Tenet (PG-13)

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:40 PM



Bill & Ted Face The Music (PG-13)

Fri: 4:30, 9:30

Sat: 3:40, 9:30

Sun: 3:40 PM



The New Mutants (PG-13)

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue: 8:00 PM



The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG)

Fri: 6:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 6:40

Tue: 7:20 PM



Inception 10th Anniversary (PG-13)

Fri: 4:45, 8:30

Sat: 12:50, 4:45, 8:30

Sun: 12:50, 4:45

Tue: 6:30 PM



Tulsa (PG-13)

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 7:30 PM



Unhinged (R)

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Tue: 8:20 PM



Words On Bathroom Walls (PG-13)

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:45

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:45

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Tue: 7:50 PM



On The Basis Of Sex (PG-13)

Fri: 3:15, 6:10, 9:05

Sat: 12:20, 3:15, 6:10, 9:05

Sun: 12:20, 3:15, 6:10

Tue: 7:45 PM



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (PG-13)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:15

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:15

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (PG-13) FBC20

Fri: 4:20, 8:00

Sat: 12:10, 4:20, 8:00

Sun: 12:10, 4:20

Tue: 6:50 PM

Welch, WV

McDowell 3

Infidel (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Tenet (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30



Unhinged (R) Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri & Sat: 4:30, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:00

Summersville, WV

Infidel (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Tenet (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30



The New Mutants (PG-13) Action; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15



Unhinged (R) Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri & Sat: 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Huntington, WV

Pullman Square 16

Shortcut (R) Frightening Images; Language; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20



Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG) Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Infidel (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Crude & Sexual Humor; Drug References; Language; Sexual Content

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Tenet (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



Bill & Ted Face The Music (PG-13) Language

Fri: 4:30, 6:50, 9:10

Sat: 12:05, 2:15, 4:30, 6:50, 9:10

Sun: 12:05, 2:15, 4:30, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 6:50



The New Mutants (PG-13) Action; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) Brief Violence; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:05, 8:40

Sun - Thu: 3:05 PM



Tulsa (PG-13) Some Thematic Material; Substance Abuse

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Unhinged (R) Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 6:45



Words On Bathroom Walls (PG-13) Language; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 2:55, 5:50, 8:45

Sat: 12:00, 2:55, 5:50, 8:45

Sun: 12:00, 2:55, 5:50

Mon - Thu: 2:55, 5:50



Trolls World Tour (PG) Some Mild Rude Humor

Fri: 6:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:25, 6:10

Mon & Tue: 6:10 PM

Thu: 6:10 PM



The Invisible Man (R) Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

Sat: 12:05, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

Sun: 12:05, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



On The Basis Of Sex (PG-13) Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (PG-13) Action; Frightening Images; Intense Action Violence; Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon: 6:15 PM

Tue - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (PG) Language; Scary Images; Some Sensuality; Some Violence

Mon: 3:15 PM



The Goonies (PG) Action; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images

Fri: 3:55, 6:35, 9:25

Sat: 1:10, 3:55, 6:35, 9:25

Sun: 1:10, 3:55, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:35

Charleston, WV

Southridge

Shortcut (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20



Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 9:00, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 9:00, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30



Infidel (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Tenet (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:30



Tenet (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:30

Sat: 12:15, 4:00, 7:30

Sun: 12:15, 4:00

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



The New Mutants (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:10, 8:50

Sun - Thu: 3:10 PM



Tulsa (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Unhinged (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 6:45



Words On Bathroom Walls (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 6:00 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 6:00 PM



On The Basis Of Sex (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15

Wytheville, VA

Wytheville 8

Infidel (R) Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



The Broken Hearts Gallery (PG-13) Crude & Sexual Humor; Drug References; Language; Sexual Content

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



Tenet (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



The New Mutants (PG-13) Action; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue: 7:15 PM



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 6:40 PM



Unhinged (R) Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:15

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Tue: 6:45 PM



Words On Bathroom Walls (PG-13) Language; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:40 PM