Two Cabell Middle Schools Close for Two Weeks; Over 100 Students, Staff in Quarantine

Over 100 students and staff from Huntington East Middle School have been quarantined for two weeks after two students tested positive Monday, Sept. 21 for COVID 19. Huntington Middle played Milton Middle in football on Monday. Two students at Milton Middle have "contacted" the virus, a news release from Cabell County Schools said

All students from the two schools will be staying home until at least October 8. 120 students and 14 staff members from Huntington East are under quarantined based on contact tracing conducted by the Cabell County Health Department. Those quarantined will be contacted by phone.

Because of the number of staff members affected, and shortages in substitutes districtwide, administrators say they do not have adequate classroom coverage to safely open the school for in-person instruction.



All students will engage in remote and virtual learning and will continue to do so until students and employees impacted by today’s positive cases complete their quarantine periods. It is anticipated the school will reopen for in-person instruction Thursday, October 8, 2020.



“This is a very difficult decision to make, but our primary concern is the health and safety of our students, staff and their families,” says Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe. “We certainly want our schools to be open, but we must have appropriate staffing to operate responsibly.”

Here are the Cabell Board of Education Press Releases relied on for the above story:

Milton Middle Moves to Remote & Virtual Learning

Milton Middle School will move to all remote and virtual learning beginning Friday September 25, 2020 after two student athletes have contracted COVID-19.



The school received notification of the positive tests this evening. The students both last attended class Tuesday.



Because one of the students is on the football team, Huntington Middle School football players are also being asked to stay home Friday while contact tracing can be completed. Huntington Middle School and Milton Middle School played a football game Monday.



Contact tracing is now underway in cooperation with the health department. Approximately 14 staff members have already been contacted and instructed they should quarantine. Because of the number of staff members affected, and shortages in substitutes districtwide, administrators say they do not have adequate classroom coverage to safely open the school for in-person instruction.



Students needing to quarantine will be contacted by school staff tomorrow.

Huntington East Middle Moves to Remote & Virtual Learning

Huntington East Middle School will move to all remote and virtual learning beginning Friday September 25, 2020 after two students who attended classes earlier this week were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.



The students last attended school Monday and Tuesday. The school received parent notification of the positive tests this afternoon. District staff confirmed those results with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.



As a result of contact tracing conducted in cooperation with the health department, approximately 120 students and 14 staff members were called this afternoon and instructed they should quarantine. Because of the number of staff members affected, and shortages in substitutes districtwide, administrators say they do not have adequate classroom coverage to safely open the school for in-person instruction.



All students will engage in remote and virtual learning and will continue to do so until students and employees impacted by today’s positive cases complete their quarantine periods. It is anticipated the school will reopen for in-person instruction Thursday, October 8, 2020.



“This is a very difficult decision to make, but our primary concern is the health and safety of our students, staff and their families,” says Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe. “We certainly want our schools to be open, but we must have appropriate staffing to operate responsibly.”



Food service will continue for both remote and virtual learning students. Parents of virtual learning students will pick up their students’ meals as usual. The school’s principal will notify parents of remote learning students how they can pick up their students’ meals Friday morning.



Employees not instructed to quarantine will report to school Friday on a regular schedule.