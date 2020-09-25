Most read
- NEW MOVIE FRIDAY MARQUEE PULLMAN... Shortcut, Empire anniversary
- Sept. 28 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- PAC Chairman Wrote $20K in Bad Checks to Vendors of Shuttered Business
- Pair Receives Marine Corps Leagues’ Community Service Award
- 15 Morgantown Bars Sue Gov. Justice reference Executive Shut Down Orders
- Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital add pediatric emergency care specialist
Conversational Spanish class at Marshall University starts Oct. 7
The class starts Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and will run Wednesdays through Dec. 9, and will be taught online via Zoom.
Instructor for the class will be Jonathan McCormick, a graduate student at Marshall who has his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, and is working on his master’s in Teaching English as a Second Language. He has experience teaching Spanish to seniors, young adults, and kids. He has a passion for learning new things and loves teaching.
The class will cover the basics of Spanish, will go over grammar and vocabulary, and will also emphasize speaking and listening. Real-world situations such as ordering at a restaurant or asking for directions will also be included.
Enrollment is now open. Fee is $200. To enroll, please contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, Marshall University Continual Learning, by phone at 304-696-2285, or by e-mail at appell1@marshall.edu.