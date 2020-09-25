Conversational Spanish class at Marshall University starts Oct. 7

 Friday, September 25, 2020 - Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Who would like to learn, or brush up on Spanish?  Area residents who would like to do so are invited to register for a ten-week Conversational Spanish class offered by Marshall University’s Division of Continual Learning.

 

The class starts Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5:30  p.m.  and will run Wednesdays through Dec. 9, and will be taught online via Zoom.

Instructor for the class will be Jonathan McCormick, a graduate student at Marshall who has his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, and is working on his master’s in Teaching English as a Second Language. He has experience teaching Spanish to seniors, young adults, and kids.  He has a passion for learning new things and loves teaching. 

The class will cover the basics of Spanish, will go over grammar and vocabulary, and will also emphasize speaking and listening.  Real-world situations such as ordering at a restaurant or asking for directions will also be included. 

Enrollment is now open. Fee is $200. To enroll, please contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, Marshall University Continual Learning, by phone at 304-696-2285, or by  e-mail at appell1@marshall.edu.

