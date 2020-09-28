Most read
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets October Stops for Metro Valley
Monday, September 28, 2020 - 04:33 Updated 7 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Oct. 9: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
- Oct. 19: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne