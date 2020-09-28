Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets October Stops for Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in October to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Oct. 9: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton

Oct. 19: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: