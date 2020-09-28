Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets October Stops for Metro Valley

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, September 28, 2020 - 04:33 Updated 7 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in October to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

 
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
 
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
  • Oct. 9: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
  • Oct. 19: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
 For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus