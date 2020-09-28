Huntington East and Milton Middle Remote Learner Meals

The following are meal pickup sites and times for Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School students who usually attend school in-person on the Blended Learning model:

Student meals will be distributed each Monday for Blended Learning students who usually attend school on Monday and Tuesday.





Student Meals will be distributed each Thursday for Blended Learning students who usually attend school on Thursday and Friday. Meals for students utilizing the Virtual Lending model will be available for pickup at the school on the regular schedule. Huntington East Middle Grab-N-Go Altizer Avenue & 13th Street 11:30 - 11:45 Altizer Park 11:45 - 11:55 Altizer Elementary 12:00 - 12:15 Guyandotte Elementary 11:45 - 12:00 W.K. Elliott Center- Bridge Street, Guyandotte 12:05 - 12:15 Hite-Saunders Elementary 11:45 - 12:00 Marcum Terrace 11:30 -11:45 Rotary Gardens 11:30 - 11:45 Farifield East Community Center 12:00 - 12:30 Highlawn Elementary - (New Building) 12:00 - 12:15 Greenbrier Apartments 12:30 - 12:45 Milton Middle School Grab-N-Go Barker Ridge Fire Department 11:30 - 11:45 Chestnut Grove Church 12:00 - 12:15 Culloden Elementary 12:00 - 12:15 Antioch Baptist Church 12:00 - 12:15 Date Road & Amos Street, Milton 12:00 - 12:15 April Dawn Park 11:30 - 11:45 Ona Elementary 12:00 - 12:30 Blue Spruce Community-Malcom Springs 12:00 - 12:15 Mary Lane Estates 12:30 - 12:45 Meals for students utilizing thewill be available for pickup at the school on the regular schedule.

