Huntington East and Milton Middle Remote Learner Meals

The following are meal pickup sites and times for Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School students who usually attend school in-person on the Blended Learning model:
- Student meals will be distributed each Monday for Blended Learning students who usually attend school on Monday and Tuesday.
- Student Meals will be distributed each Thursday for Blended Learning students who usually attend school on Thursday and Friday.
Meals for students utilizing the Virtual Lending model
will be available for pickup at the school on the regular schedule.
|Huntington East Middle Grab-N-Go
|Altizer Avenue & 13th Street
|11:30 - 11:45
|Altizer Park
|11:45 - 11:55
|Altizer Elementary
|12:00 - 12:15
|Guyandotte Elementary
|11:45 - 12:00
|W.K. Elliott Center- Bridge Street, Guyandotte
|12:05 - 12:15
|Hite-Saunders Elementary
|11:45 - 12:00
|Marcum Terrace
|11:30 -11:45
|Rotary Gardens
|11:30 - 11:45
|Farifield East Community Center
|12:00 - 12:30
|Highlawn Elementary - (New Building)
|12:00 - 12:15
|Greenbrier Apartments
|12:30 - 12:45
|Milton Middle School Grab-N-Go
|Barker Ridge Fire Department
|11:30 - 11:45
|Chestnut Grove Church
|12:00 - 12:15
|Culloden Elementary
|12:00 - 12:15
|Antioch Baptist Church
|12:00 - 12:15
|Date Road & Amos Street, Milton
|12:00 - 12:15
|April Dawn Park
|11:30 - 11:45
|Ona Elementary
|12:00 - 12:30
|Blue Spruce Community-Malcom Springs
|12:00 - 12:15
|Mary Lane Estates
|12:30 - 12:45