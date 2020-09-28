Cabell Designated with Green Status as of September 27

Cabell County Schools is designated with a green color code by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) for the week beginning Sunday, September 27, 2020. Cabell County Schools will continue to operate on the Blended and Virtual model schedules previously announced for the first semester. Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by WVSSAC.





Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School will continue with all remote and virtual learning as previously announced.



While Cabell County Schools has been designated with a green color code, the school district’s Chief Health Officer, in consultation with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, has recommended that current face covering requirements remain in place until further notice.



• Therefore, face coverings will continue to be required to be worn at all times by students in grades 3-12. PK-2 students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. All students should wear face coverings when riding the school bus and all adults should wear face coverings at all times.



The district would also like to remind parents and employees that:



• If a student or staff member is not feeling well, they can undergo watchful waiting for 24 hours at home. If they are feeling back to their normal state of health within 24 hours, the student or staff member may return to school without physician guidance or testing. If they continue not to feel well beyond 24 hours, the student or staff member needs to remain out of school and seek physician guidance.



• If a physician feels that a student or staff member’s illness is not consistent with COVID, the student or staff member can return to school with physician documentation stating no further COVID workup is warranted.



• If a physician advises a COVID test or the student or staff member pursues COVID testing on their own, they must remain at home. Guidance on return to school based on the results of the COVID test will be determined on a case by case basis in conjunction with the school and the student’s or staff member’s primary care doctor. The only COVID test accepted for review by the schools at this time is the COVID-19 PCR test.



• If an immediate household member of a student or staff member is not feeling well, it is recommended that the household member vigilantly monitor their health for 24 hours. The student or staff member may attend school. However, if the immediate household member continues to not feel well for greater than 24 hours, it is recommended students or staff members living with that household member remain at home until their household member seeks the guidance of their physician.



• For those seeking COVID-19 testing, please consult with your primary care physician. Free testing is available Mondays and Thursdays at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.



According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:



• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea



If a student or employee has been exposed to another person with confirmed COVID-19, they should remain in quarantine for 14 days.





