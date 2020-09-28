U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart Announces Results in Fight Against the Opioid Crisis Two Years After the Launch of Operation S.O.S.

Under Operation S.O.S., the United States Attorneys in 10 districts with some of the highest drug overdose death rates in the country each designated a county where they would focus on prosecuting every readily available case involving fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, and other synthetic opioids, regardless of the drug quantity.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In July 2018 , the Department of Justice announced the launch of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S), a program aimed at reducing the supply of synthetic opioids in 10 high impact areas, including the Southern District of West Virginia, and identifying wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers.

“The Justice Department’s commitment to fighting the opioids epidemic is stronger than ever, and we are using every tool in our arsenal to disrupt the supply of these drugs on our streets,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen. “Operation SOS has had a significant positive impact on the communities where it is being employed. The Department will continue to build on these successes and work to stop the drug traffickers who so callously wreck lives.”

“Operation S.O.S. is saving lives,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We have made great strides in the fight against the opioid epidemic that once ravaged Cabell County. Through prosecution of fentanyl dealers, combined with efforts in prevention, intervention and treatment, a 52% reduction in opioid-related overdose deaths has been realized in the County from 2017 to 2019. I appreciate the support of the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General and the Justice Department in this most important operation.”

Operation S.O.S. has had a significant positive impact in Cabell County. In calendar year 2017, there were 184 opioid-related overdose deaths in the County, compared to 88 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2019 – a 52% reduction. Recent successful prosecutions include:

A federal jury convicted Steven McCallister of distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Officers conducted a 50-gram purchase of heroin from McCallister, which then led to the execution of a search warrant at McCallister’s home. Officers seized over one kilogram of fentanyl and a firearm.

Jason Chinn pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin after officers seized 370 grams from his home. He also sold 45 grams of heroin to a confidential informant. As part of his plea agreement, Chinn agreed that he was responsible for the distribution of up to 3 kilograms of the drug. This week, Chinn was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.

Nationally, since 2018, Operation SOS has resulted in approximately 750 defendants being charged in federal court, with 384 of those defendants charged thus far in FY 20. Most importantly, the districts participating in the program have seen a decline in opioid overdoses. From 2017 to 2019, most SOS counties reported a decline of 14% to 24%. One notable success was in the Western District of Pennsylvania, where the opioid overdose rates declined by nearly 45%.

The nine other participating districts and some of their successes are listed below: