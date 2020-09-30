Huntington High Reports Two Possible COVID Cases

 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 23:00 Updated 2 hours ago

 https://www.wvunitedcaucus.org/wv-covid-tracking

 

Huntington High School has reported two active COVID-19 cases on Sept. 29, resulting in 40 students / staff in quarantine. Cabell County Schools website indicates that the school remains open under the blended learning scenario. 

The students last attended class Sept. 22. 

A chart at the Cabell Board website indicate Huntington East Middle has three cases with 134 quarantined and Milton Middle has two reported cases and 176 quarantined. 

WV United , a caucus of rank-and-file members in AFT-WV and WVEA, have set  up wv schools COVID tracking website, https://www.wvunitedcaucus.org/wv-covid-tracking .

