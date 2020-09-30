Marquee Movies Offer October Halloween Scares

Hollywood production giants continue playing hide and seek with 85% of the nation. Due to the continued closing of New York City , Los Angeles, and San Diego cinemas due to the pandemic, cinema operators still face a little "creativity" filling seats without widely released tentpoles.

Moviegoers are slowly getting the message that its safe to return to the movies with masks and socially distanced seating at cinemas. The open schedules are opportunities for smaller, independent films to grab exposure, but they do so without structured promotional campaigns.

Marquee will expand its twice weekly FLASHBACK series which has been a Sun/Wed two shows each day format into screening each film for at least one week. The series begins Oct. 9 with "Lost Boys, Oct. 16 brings Tim Burton's "Nightmare Before Christmas, " followed by "Beatlejuice" Oct. 23 and the original "Halloween" Oct. 30.

Friday October 2 debuts the indie horror flick, "The Call," starring Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell (Saw series as Jigsaw) , and Chester Rushing.









SAVE YOURSELVES

Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani) are a hip Brooklyn couple who, like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology and unable to put down their phones. Fearing their mindless scrolling may impact their connection with each other, they seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are blissfully unaware that the planet is under attack. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization or what's left of it.

Four teens must overcome a night in a house of horrors and call a mysterious number to receive $100,000 from a woman they’ve previously tormented. The film has an anthology like beginning as the teens go to terrorize an older woman who they claim hurt one of their sisters. Chris is new to the group but seems enamored by Tonya. Joined by Zack and Brett, the group’s latest prank goes wrong and sends them down a dark path. From there, they are led down a game from Edith and Edward Cranston that will change their lives forever.









During a Halloween in Salem, Mass., three witches are accidentally reincarnated as a young boy who tries to impress the girl of his dreams.









HALLOWEEN (1978)





On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year.old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17 year old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. On October 30, 1978, Myers escapes and makes his way back home to Haddonfield, turning a night of tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, the star making role for Jamie Lee Curtis.









HEAVEN





A 2002 romantic thriller film directed by Tom Tykwer , starring Cate Blanchett and Giovanni Ribisi . Co-screenwriter Krzysztof Kieślowski intended for it to be the first part of a trilogy (the second being Hell and the third titled Purgatory ), but Kieślowski died before he could complete the project. The film is an international co-production among producers based in Germany, France, Italy, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The dialogue is in Italian and English.

