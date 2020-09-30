Marquee Movies Offer October Halloween Scares

Most read
Moviegoers are slowly getting the message that its safe to return to the movies with masks and socially distanced seating at cinemas. The open schedules are opportunities for smaller, independent films to grab exposure, but they do so without structured promotional campaigns.
Marquee will expand its twice weekly FLASHBACK series which has been a Sun/Wed two shows each day format into screening each film for at least one week. The series begins Oct. 9 with "Lost Boys, Oct. 16 brings Tim Burton's "Nightmare Before Christmas, " followed by "Beatlejuice" Oct. 23 and the original "Halloween" Oct. 30.
Friday October 2 debuts the indie horror flick, "The Call," starring Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell (Saw series as Jigsaw) , and Chester Rushing.
SAVE YOURSELVES
Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani) are a hip Brooklyn couple who, like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology and unable to put down their phones. Fearing their mindless scrolling may impact their connection with each other, they seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are blissfully unaware that the planet is under attack. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization or what's left of it.
THE CALL Four teens must overcome a night in a house of horrors and call a mysterious number to receive $100,000 from a woman they’ve previously tormented. The film has an anthology like beginning as the teens go to terrorize an older woman who they claim hurt one of their sisters. Chris is new to the group but seems enamored by Tonya. Joined by Zack and Brett, the group’s latest prank goes wrong and sends them down a dark path. From there, they are led down a game from Edith and Edward Cranston that will change their lives forever.
HOCUS FOCUS
During a Halloween in Salem, Mass., three witches are accidentally reincarnated as a young boy who tries to impress the girl of his dreams.
HALLOWEEN (1978)
On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year.old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17 year old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. On October 30, 1978, Myers escapes and makes his way back home to Haddonfield, turning a night of tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, the star making role for Jamie Lee Curtis.
HEAVEN
A 2002 romantic thriller film directed by Tom Tykwer, starring Cate Blanchett and Giovanni Ribisi. Co-screenwriter Krzysztof Kieślowski intended for it to be the first part of a trilogy (the second being Hell and the third titled Purgatory), but Kieślowski died before he could complete the project. The film is an international co-production among producers based in Germany, France, Italy, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The dialogue is in Italian and English. Films are playing at Marquee Cinemas and GHTC Theaters in Charleston. HUNTINGTON MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE * Friday times.SEE full pandemic schedule. Weekdays do not include nine o'clock shows or early afternoon shows. TRAILER ▶
THE CALLHorror
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning
DIRECTOR
Timothy Woodward Jr.
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SAVE YOURSELVES! RComedy/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Amy Sedaris, Sunita Mani, John Reynolds, John Early, Ben Sinclair
DIRECTOR
Alex Huston Fischer, Eleanor Wilson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
ON THE BASIS OF SEX PG-13Drama
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny
DIRECTOR
Mimi Leder
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
SHORTCUTRHorror/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Jack Kane, Zak Sutcliffe, Andrei Claude
DIRECTOR
Alessio Liguori
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Violence4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM TRAILER ▶
STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK 40TPGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, David Prowse
DIRECTOR
Irvin Kershner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM TRAILER ▶
INFIDELRSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio Savante, Aly Kassem
DIRECTOR
Cyrus Nowrasteh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERYPG-13Romance/Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, Bernadette Peters
DIRECTOR
Natalie Krinsky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude & Sexual Humor; Drug References; Language; Sexual Content7:00PM9:40PM TRAILER ▶
TENETPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min.
CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence5:30PM9:00PM TRAILER ▶
THE NEW MUTANTS PG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt
DIRECTOR
Josh Boone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
TULSAPG-13Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron Arnett
DIRECTOR
Scott Pryor, Gloria Stella
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Substance Abuse3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM TRAILER ▶
UNHINGEDRSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust
DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout4:20PM6:45PM9:15PM TRAILER ▶
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLSPG-13Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins
DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material3:00PM5:50PM8:45PM TRAILER ▶
TROLLS WORLD TOURPGAnimation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos
DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor3:35PM TRAILER ▶
THE INVISIBLE MANRSuspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer
DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence3:10PM6:05PM9:05PM TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPGAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor4:00PM TRAILER ▶
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2PG-13SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman
DIRECTOR
David Yates
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Frightening Images; Intense Action Violence; Violence6:00PM8:55PM TRAILER ▶
HOCUS POCUSPGComedy/Family/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek, Stephanie Faracy
DIRECTOR
Kenny Ortega
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material3:30PM6:30PM9:05PM TRAILER ▶
THE GOONIESPGAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green
DIRECTOR
Richard Donner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images3:55PM6:35PM9:25PM