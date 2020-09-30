Marshall University virtual Homecoming parade accepting video submissions

The change is due to COVID-19 safety precautions for Marshall University students, staff and the surrounding community.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— The Marshall University Homecoming parade will take on a 2020 twist this year, by only being offered virtually on the university’s Facebook page.

Local organizations that would normally participate in the parade are invited to submit a video to be included in the virtual lineup. Local groups may include, but are not limited to, cheerleading squads, dance teams, sports teams, marching bands, church organizations, student groups and floats.

Video submissions must be recorded in landscape/horizontal style and less than 15 seconds in length. Registration and video submissions are due no later than Thursday, Oct. 8.

To register for the parade and submit a video, visit https://bit.ly/3n3TXdu.

The event will debut online on its originally scheduled date, Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.