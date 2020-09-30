Most read
Marshall University virtual Homecoming parade accepting video submissions
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 22:28 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Local organizations that would normally participate in the parade are invited to submit a video to be included in the virtual lineup. Local groups may include, but are not limited to, cheerleading squads, dance teams, sports teams, marching bands, church organizations, student groups and floats.
Video submissions must be recorded in landscape/horizontal style and less than 15 seconds in length. Registration and video submissions are due no later than Thursday, Oct. 8.
To register for the parade and submit a video, visit https://bit.ly/3n3TXdu.
The event will debut online on its originally scheduled date, Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.