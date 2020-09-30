Marshall University virtual Homecoming parade accepting video submissions

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 22:28 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—The Marshall University Homecoming parade will take on a 2020 twist this year, by only being offered virtually on the university’s Facebook page.

 The change is due to COVID-19 safety precautions for Marshall University students, staff and the surrounding community.

 

Local organizations that would normally participate in the parade are invited to submit a video to be included in the virtual lineup. Local groups may include, but are not limited to, cheerleading squads, dance teams, sports teams, marching bands, church organizations, student groups and floats.

 

Video submissions must be recorded in landscape/horizontal style and less than 15 seconds in length.  Registration and video submissions are due no later than Thursday, Oct. 8.

 

To register for the parade and submit a video, visit https://bit.ly/3n3TXdu.

 

The event will debut online on its originally scheduled date, Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus