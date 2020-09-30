Cabell County Reports More School Cases, More Quarantines

 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 10:16

Cabell County School have announced additional COVID 19 quarantines. 

Spring Hill Elementary has five cooks and two custodians quarantined after one cook tested positive for the virus. 

The Career Technology Center has 34 students, three teachers,  five Cabell Midland High School students, and one teacher quarantined. A student at the Career Center tested postive for the virus. The Cabell Midland students and teacher had contact with the Career Center student. 

The Cabell County tracking chart is below:

 

 

COVID-19 Case Reporting (Active Cases)

School Positive Notification Date Active Cases Students & Staff Quarantined* School Status
HIGH SCHOOLS

 
Career Technology Center September 30, 2020 1 37** Open
Cabell Midland High September 30, 2020 ** 6** Open
Huntington High September 29, 2020 2 41 Open
MIDDLE SCHOOLS

 
Huntington East Middle September 24, 2020
September 20, 2020		 2
 134 Remote & Virtual Only
Milton Middle September 25, 2020 2 176 Remote & Virtual Only
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

 
Spring Hill Elementary September 30, 2020 1 7 Open
