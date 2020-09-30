Most read
- UPDATED ... Marquee Movies Offer October Halloween Scares
- Following Termination by Secretary of State, PAC Remains Active
- Cabell-Huntington Health Department Alerts the Public of Increasing Cases of COVID-19 Disease in Cabell County
- PAC Chairman Wrote $20K in Bad Checks to Vendors of Shuttered Business
- Marshall School of Art and Design to present exhibits 'Maximum Capacity' and 'Forthcoming'
- Marshall Health Opens Transitional Housing for Women
- Oct. 1 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Cabell County Reports More School Cases, More Quarantines
The Career Technology Center has 34 students, three teachers, five Cabell Midland High School students, and one teacher quarantined. A student at the Career Center tested postive for the virus. The Cabell Midland students and teacher had contact with the Career Center student.
The Cabell County tracking chart is below:
COVID-19 Case Reporting (Active Cases)
|School
|Positive Notification Date
|Active Cases
|Students & Staff Quarantined*
|School Status
|HIGH SCHOOLS
|Career Technology Center
|September 30, 2020
|1
|37**
|Open
|Cabell Midland High
|September 30, 2020
|**
|6**
|Open
|Huntington High
|September 29, 2020
|2
|41
|Open
|MIDDLE SCHOOLS
|Huntington East Middle
|September 24, 2020
September 20, 2020
|2
1
|134
|Remote & Virtual Only
|Milton Middle
|September 25, 2020
|2
|176
|Remote & Virtual Only
|ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
|Spring Hill Elementary
|September 30, 2020
|1
|7
|Open
- Cabell School Covid Chart in Word (13.8 KB)