Cabell County Reports More School Cases, More Quarantines

Spring Hill Elementary has five cooks and two custodians quarantined after one cook tested positive for the virus.

The Career Technology Center has 34 students, three teachers, five Cabell Midland High School students, and one teacher quarantined. A student at the Career Center tested postive for the virus. The Cabell Midland students and teacher had contact with the Career Center student.

The Cabell County tracking chart is below:

COVID-19 Case Reporting (Active Cases)