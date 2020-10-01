Cabell-Huntington Health Department Alerts the Public of Increasing Cases of COVID-19 Disease in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is alerting the public regarding high and increasing numbers of new cases of COVID-19 reported between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, 2020. The seven-day rolling average for these dates has risen from 11 to over 16 daily cases per 100,000 in Cabell County according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.

Upon review, these cases are primarily related to community spread and are not associated with any one institution, outbreak or event. While Cabell Countians are showing good cooperation with all public health recommendations regarding mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing, case counts continue to rise. High case counts lessen the effectiveness of case investigation and case contact tracing alone, in controlling the spread of COVID-19. High infection rates also make it more difficult for agencies and businesses to provide services. For this reason, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is alerting its citizens to strengthen their work to protect themselves and each other.

Because of outstanding efforts from multiple community agencies, COVID-19 testing has been strong in Cabell County and we fully support the Governor’s initiatives to expand testing and to encourage people to get tested. Because of the success of these testing strategies, Cabell County has enjoyed a low percent-positivity rate. Now is the time to act to keep the percent-positivity rate low while also reducing the number of new cases.

Independent, responsible, voluntary actions by citizens improve the strength, health, and well-being of communities. We are, therefore, asking people to review their own circumstances as well as the list of suggested ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 below:

Each person should consider their available lifestyle options that reduce potential contact and exposure to the virus, including increasing the use of pickup, takeout, or delivery services and decreasing in-person visits. Persons at high risk for severe or complicated COVID-19 disease should stay at home as much as is possible.



Each person should provide emotional support and encouragement to neighbors, friends, and family during these challenging times. Each person with the option to study or work remotely should consider doing so. Any meeting or gathering that can be, should be shared on a virtual platform rather than in-person. Each person should consider the risk to their family members in decisions about gathering, even for family events. Each person with symptoms of, or who has been in contact with a person ill with



COVID-19 should be tested as advised by their health care provider or health department.

Free COVID-19 testing is available on a regular schedule to ensure access to testing for people concerned about any possible exposure, persons in high risk racial or cultural groups and to support the WV Governor’s initiatives for increased testing.

Recommendations concerning these measures are under constant review and revision. Additional guidance to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 can be found on the Cabell- Huntington Health Department website at www.cabellhealth.org or from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.CDC.gov.