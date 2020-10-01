DEVELOPING ... President Trump Tests Positive, Moves to " Quarantine"

 Thursday, October 1, 2020 - 21:53 Updated 35 min ago

President Donald Trump   has just tweeted that he and the First Lady  tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Presidential aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for coronavirus which causes  COVID-19, and according to various media, is experiencing symptoms. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have entered " quarantine". 

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! 12:54 AM · Oct 2, 2020," the President's tweet said. 
Kayleigh McEnany   @PressSec     US government account The strength of the entire country is with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. America stands united. Our country stands strong. Your President will continue to put the People first!      
