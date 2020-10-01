DEVELOPING ... President Trump Tests Positive, Moves to " Quarantine"

President Donald Trump has just tweeted that he and the First Lady tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Presidential aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for coronavirus which causes COVID-19, and according to various media, is experiencing symptoms. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have entered " quarantine".

Tonight,

and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

The strength of the entire country is with President

and

.

America stands united. Our country stands strong. Your President will continue to put the People first!