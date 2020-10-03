City of Huntington Donates to Convention/Visitor's Bureau

Mayor Steve Williams presented a $100,000 check Friday from the City of Huntington to the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the budget of the CVB, which has been hit hard financially by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel industry.

The Huntington Area CVB, like most destination marketing organizations, is funded by a room tax in Cabell and Wayne counties. When travel stops, as it did in March, no tax is paid causing a drastic drop in the revenue to the CVB. “We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Steve Williams for proposing to allocate these funds and for Huntington City Council approving the proposal on Monday, September 28,” said Tyson Compton, CVB President. “Research shows that people still want to travel and are making plans, but their number one concern is safety. Huntington has an opportunity now to attract visitors who are looking for destinations that are in less populated areas, have more outdoor options and are within driving distance. That is a perfect description of what we have to offer in Huntington and Cabell and Wayne counties. Now is the critical time to connect with these potential visitors, and this funding will allow us to amplify those efforts.” Mayor Williams noted that this proposed contribution to the CVB fits well within the city’s larger plan to proactively attract visitors and new residents to the city. Earlier this summer, Williams proposed and Huntington City Council approved tax incentives for the construction of new housing and improvements to existing homes. “Our CVB has served our community well in the past 10 years under the leadership of Tyson Compton by increasing the number of visitors to our community,” Williams said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges, but it also has provided Huntington with a prime opportunity to present itself to the world as a place to live and visit away from densely-populated communities.”

