Most read
- CHHD Alerts Public To Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
- PAC Chairman Wrote $20K in Bad Checks to Vendors of Shuttered Business
- UPDATED ... Marquee Movies Offer October Halloween Scares
- DEVELOPING ... President Trump Tests Positive, Moves to " Quarantine"
- City of Huntington Donates to Convention and Visitors Bureau
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Oct. 5 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Highlawn Elementary Asks Six to Quarantine
MEDIA CRITICISM: The Media's Nervous Breakdown Over Race
"We recognize that there is much work to be done, and we are committed to engaging in this work to eradicate institutional racism," announced the Poetry Foundation, publisher of Poetry magazine. "I have tried to diversify our newsroom over the past 7 years, but I HAVE NOT DONE ENOUGH," confessed the editor in chief of Variety. The women's lifestyle publication Refinery29, like many websites, changed its homepage color to black instead of its usual peppy pink.
Within days, the heads of all those institutions were out of a job.
Read more at Reason.