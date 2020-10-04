World's Largest Cinema Chain to Close Again

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, has announced they will again close their screens due to the continuing pandemic and Hollywood's postponement of blockbusters, according to Variety, Hollywood Reporter and The Sunday Times (of London). MGM announced Friday, Oct. 3, that James Bond's "No Time to Die" , due to open in mid-November had been pushed back into Spring 2021.

Cineworld is the largest film exhibitor in the United Kingdom and the second largest in the United States. How the decision will impact specif already reopened Regal Cinemas is unknown. Regal's Nitro location as of early Sunday morning shows that it will switch to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday operation.

"Variety understands from sources that the chain will close all sites in both countries as early as this week, with staff notified ahead of Monday. " According to DEADLINE, the report has yet to be confirmed by Regal's stateside corporate representatives.

The Sunday Times also wrote: "Cineworld, which has 128 theatres in the UK and Ireland, is this weekend writing to Boris Johnson and the culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, to say that the industry has become “unviable” because of the decision by film studios to postpone big-budget releases."

Viewers await word on whether A.M.C. and Cinemark will join Regal in shutting their doors again. AMC's theater in Morgantown, WV has them following a Friday through Tuesday schedule.

Before the announcement of the "No Time to Die" postponement, some cinema chains had already began trimming their schedules due to the lack of new releases.

Wide entries on the calendar this month including 101 Studios’ War With Grandpa on Friday, Freestyle’s 2 Hearts and Open Road’s Honest Thief on Oct. 16, and 20th Century Studio’s The Empty Man on Oct. 23.