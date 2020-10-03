Most read
Oct. 5 Ceredo Town Council Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of September 1, 2020
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. FY 2020 Audit
C. Hoard Property status
D. Fire Department report (ambulance/communications grant)
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. KRT Property
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Police vehicle replacement
B. Carpet Police Department
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT