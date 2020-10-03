Oct. 5 Ceredo Town Council Agenda

 Saturday, October 3, 2020 - 19:36

 

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday at town hall on "B" St.

I.    OPENING

       A. Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.    READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES 

       A.  From Regular Meeting of September 1, 2020

 

III.   TREASURER’S REPORT

        A.  Account Balances

        B.  Approval of Expenditures 

 

IV.    DELEGATIONS

 

V.     MAYOR’S COMMENTS

        A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact

        B.  FY 2020 Audit

        C.  Hoard Property status 

        D.  Fire Department report (ambulance/communications grant)

 

VI.    UNFINISHED BUSINESS

        A.  KRT Property

 

VII.  NEW BUSINESS

        A.  Police vehicle replacement

        B.  Carpet Police Department

 

VIII.  OTHER REPORTS

         A.  Police Report

         B.  Stormwater Report

         C.  Maintenance Report

 

IX.     ADJOURNMENT

