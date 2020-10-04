OPINION: Dr. Joseph Mercola - How the Government Uses Fear to Control

August 28, 2020, the Children’s Health Defense, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., launched a European branch of the organization. In a press conference1 announcing the new branch, Kennedy discussed how governments are using fear to control and manipulate the population.

Acting as quasi-government agencies, public health organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are pushing vaccines using the same fear tactics, while simultaneously removing the regulatory oversight that used to ensure vaccines are properly safety-tested.

Corruption in the political system, however, has destroyed the trust these agencies need to get people to willingly take these fast-tracked vaccines, and this despite the fact that the media keep regurgitating the prescribed propaganda. Kennedy also highlights how people like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are helping to promote this global vaccination agenda.

“Point a finger at that source of their fear and you can make human beings do anything you want. You can make them go to the slaughter like sheep; you can make them obey.” ~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As a result of all this corruption, there’s no independent, unbiased buffer between greedy corporations and the world’s most vulnerable populations — our children. This is a global problem, Kennedy says, and the press is facilitating it by helping to create so much fear in the peoples’ minds that they will obey whatever the health agencies say, no matter how illogical the demands.

Read more at LewRockell.com.

A board certified osteopathic physician in Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Joseph Mercola is the author of 14 books. and over 30 peer-reviewed articles on health, and wellness.