John Mandt Resigns from WV House

Del. John Mandt resigned Saturday night at 11:59 p.m. from the WV House of Delegates according to a news release. Mandt spoke with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, earlier concerning his intention to step away from public office.

“While I have enjoyed my time in public service and thank the people of the 16th District for the opportunity to represent them in the House,” Delegate Mandt said in a statement obtained by WSAZ. “Right now, my focus and priority needs to be on my family and business, and feel it is best at this time to terminate my campaign and make room other individuals to serve the state.”

Mandt opted to resign following inflammatory social media statements which he denied making.