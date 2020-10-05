Most read
Cabell County Board of Education Oct. 6 Meeting Agenda
Anyone attending the meeting must wear a mask or facial covering. Alternatively, the meeting can be viewed via teleconference. To join the meeting, call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 108 761 496#. Those attending the meeting via teleconference, and wish to address the Board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meeting must fill out this form at the following link at least 30 minutes prior meeting. The complete agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.