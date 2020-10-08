Marquee Pullman Opens War with 'Grandpa', 'Ava', 'Lost Boys'

Creative cinema programming continues as the coronavirus wrecks havoc with the decision of risk adverse distributors to push back major releases, creating holes in cinema schedules.

Regal threw in the towel until studio releases return to normal (what ever that will be). The virus has seen experimentation with premium video on demand , pulling past blockbusters from the vaults, and simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases.

The continued closure of top grossing cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles represents about 15% of venues, but these large cities fuel studio marketing. (One wonders if the issue could be shifted to play dates akin to sports out of market (or in market) blackouts. Here, the would be hits would have geographic restrictions for on demand cable streaming. The remainder of the country would open in cinemas per usual.

Anyway, last week Disney's 30 year old Hocus Pocus hit the top spot in the weakened boxoffice derby.

This week a rare studio level film , Robert DeNiro's War with Grandpa, premieres, along with a retro vampire contemporary classic Lost Boys.

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA

When Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out.

YELLOW ROSE

The timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known.

AVA

A deadly assassin named Ava travels the world carrying out high profile hits for a black ops organisation. She must now fight for her own survival when one of her jobs doesn`t go according to plan and puts her in jeopardy.

LOST BOYS

Sleep all day, party all night, never grow old…teenage-vampire living in the 1980’s! A sleeper hit 20 years before the Twilight saga, this dark comedy featured a hot young cast including Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Gertz and the Two Coreys (Feldman and Haim) and, naturally, a soundtrack of pop tunes. It doesn’t get any more 80’s! (“Even though you’re a vampire, you’re still my brother.”)

COCO

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.









