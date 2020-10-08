Marquee Pullman Opens War with 'Grandpa', 'Ava', 'Lost Boys'

Most read
Regal threw in the towel until studio releases return to normal (what ever that will be). The virus has seen experimentation with premium video on demand , pulling past blockbusters from the vaults, and simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases.
The continued closure of top grossing cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles represents about 15% of venues, but these large cities fuel studio marketing. (One wonders if the issue could be shifted to play dates akin to sports out of market (or in market) blackouts. Here, the would be hits would have geographic restrictions for on demand cable streaming. The remainder of the country would open in cinemas per usual.
Anyway, last week Disney's 30 year old Hocus Pocus hit the top spot in the weakened boxoffice derby.
This week a rare studio level film , Robert DeNiro's War with Grandpa, premieres, along with a retro vampire contemporary classic Lost Boys.
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA
When Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out.
YELLOW ROSE
The timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known.
AVA
A deadly assassin named Ava travels the world carrying out high profile hits for a black ops organisation. She must now fight for her own survival when one of her jobs doesn`t go according to plan and puts her in jeopardy.
LOST BOYS
Sleep all day, party all night, never grow old…teenage-vampire living in the 1980’s! A sleeper hit 20 years before the Twilight saga, this dark comedy featured a hot young cast including Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Gertz and the Two Coreys (Feldman and Haim) and, naturally, a soundtrack of pop tunes. It doesn’t get any more 80’s! (“Even though you’re a vampire, you’re still my brother.”)
COCO
Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.
THE LOST BOYS (1987)RAction/Adventure, Horror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes, Edward Herrmann, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander, Brooke McCarter
DIRECTOR
Joel Schumacher
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; FBC20; Frightening Images; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Bloody Violence; Violence1:40PM4:30PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WAR WITH GRANDPAPGComedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken
DIRECTOR
Tim Hill
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CALLNRHorror
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning
DIRECTOR
Timothy Woodward Jr.
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SAVE YOURSELVES!RComedy/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Amy Sedaris, Sunita Mani, John Reynolds, John Early, Ben Sinclair
DIRECTOR
Alex Huston Fischer, Eleanor Wilson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
AVARAction/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Colin Farrel, Geena Davis, Ioan Gruffudd, Common
DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Sexual Content; Language; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
SHORTCUTRHorror/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Jack Kane, Zak Sutcliffe, Andrei Claude
DIRECTOR
Alessio Liguori
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:10PM2:30PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
TENETPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min.
CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:20PM5:10PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE NEW MUTANTSPG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt
DIRECTOR
Josh Boone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
TULSAPG-13Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron Arnett
DIRECTOR
Scott Pryor, Gloria Stella
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Substance Abuse12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
UNHINGEDRSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust
DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout1:30PM4:20PM6:45PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLSPG-13Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins
DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material12:00PM3:00PM5:50PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
TROLLS WORLD TOURPGAnimation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos
DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor12:25PM3:35PM6:25PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
THE INVISIBLE MANRSuspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer
DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence12:05PM3:10PM6:05PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPGAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor1:00PM4:00PM6:25PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
COCO (2017)PGAnimation/Comedy
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Jaime Camil
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
HOCUS POCUSPGComedy/Family/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek, Stephanie Faracy
DIRECTOR
Kenny Ortega
MORE INFORMATION ►