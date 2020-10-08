Marquee Pullman Opens War with 'Grandpa', 'Ava', 'Lost Boys'

 Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 01:42 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Pullman Opens War with 'Grandpa', 'Ava', 'Lost Boys'

Creative cinema programming continues as the coronavirus wrecks havoc with the decision of risk adverse distributors to push back major releases, creating holes in cinema schedules.

 

Regal threw in the towel until studio releases return to normal (what ever that will be). The virus has seen experimentation with premium video on demand , pulling past blockbusters from the vaults, and simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases. 

The continued closure of top grossing cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles represents about 15% of venues, but these large cities fuel studio marketing. (One wonders if the issue could be shifted to play dates akin to sports out of market (or in market) blackouts. Here, the would be hits would have geographic restrictions for on demand cable streaming. The remainder of the country would open in cinemas per usual. 

Anyway, last week Disney's 30 year old Hocus Pocus hit the top spot in the weakened boxoffice derby. 

This week a rare studio level film , Robert DeNiro's War with Grandpa, premieres, along with a retro vampire contemporary classic Lost Boys. 

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA

 When Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out.

 

YELLOW ROSE

 The timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. 

AVA

 A deadly assassin named Ava travels the world carrying out high profile hits for a black ops organisation. She must now fight for her own survival when one of her jobs doesn`t go according to plan and puts her in jeopardy.

LOST BOYS

 Sleep all day, party all night, never grow old…teenage-vampire living in the 1980’s! A sleeper hit 20 years before the Twilight saga, this dark comedy featured a hot young cast including Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Gertz and the Two Coreys (Feldman and Haim) and, naturally, a soundtrack of pop tunes. It doesn’t get any more 80’s! (“Even though you’re a vampire, you’re still my brother.”)

 

COCO

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.



HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE

Poster of The Lost Boys (1987)TRAILER ▶

THE LOST BOYS (1987)R

Action/Adventure, Horror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes, Edward Herrmann, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander, Brooke McCarter

DIRECTOR
Joel Schumacher

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; FBC20; Frightening Images; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Bloody Violence; Violence1:40PM4:30PM7:00PM9:40PM

Poster of The War with GrandpaTRAILER ▶

THE WAR WITH GRANDPAPG

Comedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken

DIRECTOR
Tim Hill

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM


Poster of The CallTRAILER ▶

THE CALLNR

Horror
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning

DIRECTOR
Timothy Woodward Jr.

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of Save Yourselves!TRAILER ▶

SAVE YOURSELVES!R

Comedy/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Amy Sedaris, Sunita Mani, John Reynolds, John Early, Ben Sinclair

DIRECTOR
Alex Huston Fischer, Eleanor Wilson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM


Poster of AvaTRAILER ▶

AVAR

Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Colin Farrel, Geena Davis, Ioan Gruffudd, Common

DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Sexual Content; Language; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM


Poster of ShortcutTRAILER ▶

SHORTCUTR

Horror/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Jack Kane, Zak Sutcliffe, Andrei Claude

DIRECTOR
Alessio Liguori

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Some Scary Moments; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:10PM2:30PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM


Poster of TenetTRAILER ▶

TENETPG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min.

CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:20PM5:10PM8:40PM

Poster of The New MutantsTRAILER ▶

THE NEW MUTANTSPG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt

DIRECTOR
Josh Boone

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM


Poster of TulsaTRAILER ▶

TULSAPG-13

Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron Arnett

DIRECTOR
Scott Pryor, Gloria Stella

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Substance Abuse12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM


Poster of UnhingedTRAILER ▶

UNHINGEDR

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust

DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout1:30PM4:20PM6:45PM9:20PM


Poster of Words On Bathroom WallsTRAILER ▶

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLSPG-13

Drama
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins

DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material12:00PM3:00PM5:50PM8:45PM



Poster of Trolls World TourTRAILER ▶

TROLLS WORLD TOURPG

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos

DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor12:25PM3:35PM6:25PM8:55PM


Poster of The Invisible ManTRAILER ▶

THE INVISIBLE MANR

Suspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer

DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence12:05PM3:10PM6:05PM9:05PM



Poster of Sonic The HedgehogTRAILER ▶

SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPG

Animation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally

DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor1:00PM4:00PM6:25PM8:50PM


Poster of Coco (2017)TRAILER ▶

COCO (2017)PG

Animation/Comedy
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Jaime Camil

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM


Poster of Hocus PocusTRAILER ▶

HOCUS POCUSPG

Comedy/Family/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek, Stephanie Faracy

DIRECTOR
Kenny Ortega

MORE INFORMATION ►  

 

