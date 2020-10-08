Marshall Health Welcomes Dermatologist Soham Chaudhari

Huntington – Marshall Health’ s department of dermatology is proud to announce the addition of Soham Chaudhari, D.O., to its team of providers and faculty at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine .

Chaudhari specializes in skin care for all ages including children, common skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis, skin cancer evaluations and cosmetic procedures. She is accepting new patients at Marshall Dermatology locations in Huntington and Teays Valley.

“We are thrilled Dr. Chaudhari is joining the Marshall Health family and bringing her expertise to the Tri-State area,” said Teresa Alexander, department administrator for Marshall Dermatology.

Chaudhari holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of California, Berkley where she double majored in molecular cell biology and south Asian studies. She then continued to Touro University of Nevada in Henderson, Nevada, where she earned her doctorate in osteopathic medicine. Chaudhari also completed a dermatology residency at Bay Area Corpus Christi Medical Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and has published more than a dozen articles, presented at the World Congress of Dermatology and received awards for research and leadership.

For appointments or referrals for Chaudhari, please call 304-691-1930 (Huntington) or 304-691-1833 (Teays Valley).