Cabell Covid Thursday Updates; New Assessment Procedure for Cabell County

Current COVID-19 Investigations

October 7, 2020 -

Update October 5, 2020 - Over thew weekend, 3 additional individuals were added to the quarantine list and another individual in the classroom, already in quarantine, tested positive for COVID-19.





An individual at Barboursville Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The person was last in attendance Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, fourteen additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual last week. Barboursville Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. October 6, 2020 - An additional individual at Huntington Middle School, who had been asked to quarantine Friday, October 2, 2020, has now tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was asked to quarantine Friday by school staff after another person at the school they had been in direct contact with tested positive for the virus. Expanded contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, eleven additional people at the school who came into direct contact with the individual have been asked to quarantine. Huntington Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. October 2, 2020 - One Huntington Middle School student has been asked to quarantine after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member who tested positive last worked Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Anyone who came into direct contact with the affected employee for an extended period of time has been notified they should quarantine. The staff member had limited contact with students. Huntington Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. ***October 2, 2020 - An individual on a school bus, who also reports to Highlawn Elementary, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was previously quarantined as te result of a previous positive case at Highlawn Elementary announced October 2, 2020. Two additional individuals from Explorer Academy and Huntington High School came in contact with the positive individual on the bus and have been added to the quarantine list.**September 30, 2020 - Thirty-four Cabell County Career Technology Center students, three Career Technology Center instructors, five students from Cabell Midland High School and a teacher from Cabell Midland High School have all been asked to quarantine after a student at the Career Technology Center tested positive for COVID-19.







