Most read
- Marquee Pullman Opens War with 'Grandpa', 'Ava', 'Lost Boys'
- Oct. 8 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Marshall University launches updated, real-time COVID-19 dashboard
- Cabell Covid Thursday Updates; New Assessment Procedure for Cabell County
- $5.00 Comeback Titles Added at Marquee
- Following Termination by Secretary of State, PAC Remains Active
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You IMAGES
- Marshall Health Welcomes Dermatologist Soham Chaudhari
John Marshall Leadership Fellows Program Announces Spring 2021 Cohort
Under the direction of Marshall’s Center for Teaching and Learning, the annual program cultivates broad leadership capacity among faculty and staff leaders by immersing them in collaborative learning opportunities and problem-solving experiences throughout the spring term.
The new cohort is as follows:
Dr. Michael Abdelmasseh School of Medicine
Dr. Brian Antonsen College of Science
Mr. Chris Atkins University College
Dr. Christopher Booth School of Pharmacy
Mr. Fulton Burns College of Arts and Media
Dr. Allison Carey College of Liberal Arts
Ms. Melanie Chapman University Communications
Ms. Missy Clagg-Morrison School of Medicine
Ms. Sheila Fields Mid-Ohio Valley Center Operations
Dr. Brian Kinghorn College of Education and Professional Development
Ms. Dena Laton Libraries and Online Learning
Dr. Georgiana Logan College of Health Professions
Dr. Greg Michaelson College of Engineering and Computer Science
Dr. Daniel Morgan School of Medicine
Dr. Carl Mummert College of Science
Dr. Robin Riner College of Liberal Arts
Ms. Demeley Smith College of Education and Professional Development
Ms. Crystal Stewart Information Technology
Mr. Ryan Vance Information Technology
Ms. Jodi Zimmerman Office of the President
The new cohort will commence January 2021.