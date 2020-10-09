John Marshall Leadership Fellows Program Announces Spring 2021 Cohort

 Friday, October 9, 2020 - 02:27

Huntington— The John Marshall Leadership Fellows, a Marshall University leadership development program for faculty and staff, has announced its Spring 2021 cohort. 

Under the direction of Marshall’s Center for Teaching and Learning, the annual program cultivates broad leadership capacity among faculty and staff leaders by immersing them in collaborative learning opportunities and problem-solving experiences throughout the spring term.

The new cohort is as follows:

Dr. Michael Abdelmasseh      School of Medicine

Dr. Brian Antonsen                 College of Science

Mr. Chris Atkins                     University College

Dr. Christopher Booth            School of Pharmacy

Mr. Fulton Burns                    College of Arts and Media

Dr. Allison Carey                    College of Liberal Arts

Ms. Melanie Chapman            University Communications

Ms. Missy Clagg-Morrison     School of Medicine

Ms. Sheila Fields                    Mid-Ohio Valley Center Operations

Dr. Brian Kinghorn                 College of Education and Professional Development

Ms. Dena Laton                      Libraries and Online Learning

Dr. Georgiana Logan              College of Health Professions

Dr. Greg Michaelson              College of Engineering and Computer Science

Dr. Daniel Morgan                  School of Medicine

Dr. Carl Mummert                  College of Science

Dr. Robin Riner                      College of Liberal Arts

Ms. Demeley Smith                College of Education and Professional Development

Ms. Crystal Stewart                Information Technology

Mr. Ryan Vance                      Information Technology

Ms. Jodi Zimmerman              Office of the President

 

The new cohort will commence January 2021.

