John Marshall Leadership Fellows Program Announces Spring 2021 Cohort

Huntington— The John Marshall Leadership Fellows, a Marshall University leadership development program for faculty and staff, has announced its Spring 2021 cohort.

Under the direction of Marshall’s Center for Teaching and Learning, the annual program cultivates broad leadership capacity among faculty and staff leaders by immersing them in collaborative learning opportunities and problem-solving experiences throughout the spring term.

The new cohort is as follows:

Dr. Michael Abdelmasseh School of Medicine

Dr. Brian Antonsen College of Science

Mr. Chris Atkins University College

Dr. Christopher Booth School of Pharmacy

Mr. Fulton Burns College of Arts and Media

Dr. Allison Carey College of Liberal Arts

Ms. Melanie Chapman University Communications

Ms. Missy Clagg-Morrison School of Medicine

Ms. Sheila Fields Mid-Ohio Valley Center Operations

Dr. Brian Kinghorn College of Education and Professional Development

Ms. Dena Laton Libraries and Online Learning

Dr. Georgiana Logan College of Health Professions

Dr. Greg Michaelson College of Engineering and Computer Science

Dr. Daniel Morgan School of Medicine

Dr. Carl Mummert College of Science

Dr. Robin Riner College of Liberal Arts

Ms. Demeley Smith College of Education and Professional Development

Ms. Crystal Stewart Information Technology

Mr. Ryan Vance Information Technology

Ms. Jodi Zimmerman Office of the President

The new cohort will commence January 2021.