HubSpot’s Bodnar featured in latest Herd 2020 Insights

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Marshall University alumnus Kipp Bodnar discussed the new decade of marketing on Monday’s seventh installment of the “Herd 2020 Insights Small Business Webinar” series, hosted by the Lewis College of Business, the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter) and Brad D. Smith Business Incubator.

The discussion with Bodnar was facilitated by Dr. Ben Eng, associate professor of marketing and executive director of the iCenter, and Tricia Ball, associate director of the iCenter and the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator.

Bodnar, a native of Williamstown, West Virginia, graduated with his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Since graduating, Bodnar has become an industry-leading speaker and blogger, the co-author of The B2B Social Media Book, and CMO of HubSpot, a company known for empowering businesses with inbound marketing technology.

During the webinar, Bodnar provided a primer on cutting-edge digital marketing practices, which will drive the next decade of business. He discussed topics including inbound marketing, effective content creation, and product-led growth, which is a new approach to generate customer acquisition.

When asked about advice he would give to Marshall students, Bodnar said, “have a strong conviction about something and go after it.”

Using his own personal narrative, the CMO explained he had a strong conviction about the power of the internet and how it can be applied in marketing.

“All I have to do is learn faster than everybody else. If you can learn faster than everybody else, you can be successful.”

As a result of his desire to learn quickly and teach others his skill through blogs he authored, HubSpot hired Bodnar.

“There will be a moment in your life where you have a very big decision and saying yes to that decision is a much lower risk than you think it is. That one decision can fundamentally change your life,” Bodnar said.

Eng said he was thankful that Bodnar shared his career path and digital marketing expertise with the Marshall community.

“I left the webinar educated, appreciative and inspired by Kipp,” Eng said. “Kipp has taken his experiences as a Marshall student and extended upon them to assume a major leadership role at a transformative marketing technology company that is fundamentally changing and improving the way that businesses connect with their customers to help them have better lives. Alums like Kipp and Brad D. Smith not only lead technological advancement around the world, but, here at home, they also represent our future - our future of who our students could be and our future of what our businesses and state could be. And every time they come back to share their state-of-the-art knowledge with us, they hit the fast-forward button enabling our future to become our now.”

After the “Herd 2020 Insights” webinar, Bodnar provided a private coaching session to Justin Jarrell from North American Consulting Services (NACS), a Brad D. Smith Incubator resident. Along with Eng and Ball, two Brad D. Smith Schools of Business students, Kelly Leonard and Kane Morrone, and faculty member Dr. Monica Wei, observed the coaching session between Bodnar and the incubator resident.

To watch the recording of Monday’s Herd 2020 Insights with Kipp Bodnar, visit www.muicenter.com/speakers. The next 2020 Herd Insights webinar, “Maintaining Employee Privacy in the Age of COVID-19,” will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, featuring Dr. Kevin Knotts, assistant professor of management, and Jenna Misiti, owner of Appalachian Healthcare Legal Consulting. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y4ujohvb to register.