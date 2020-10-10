0ct. 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall. Due to the Columbus Day holiday, the meeting was moved to Tuesday.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2020-R-60 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO RENEW THE CURRENT ESRI SOFTWARE AGREEMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL THREE (3) YEARS ON BEHALF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. Resolution re: #2020-R-60 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO RENEW THE CURRENT ESRI SOFTWARE AGREEMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL THREE (3) YEARS ON BEHALF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. Resolution re: #2020-R-60 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO RENEW THE CURRENT ESRI SOFTWARE AGREEMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL THREE (3) YEARS ON BEHALF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

8. Resolution re: #2020-R-64 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #2 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by:(to be assigned pending committee approval)





9. Resolution re: #2020-R-64 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #2 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by:(to be assigned pending committee approval)





10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment