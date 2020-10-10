Most read
0ct. 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: #2020-R-60 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO RENEW THE CURRENT ESRI SOFTWARE AGREEMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL THREE (3) YEARS ON BEHALF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
8. Resolution re: #2020-R-64 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #2 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 GENERAL FUND BUDGET
Sponsored by:(to be assigned pending committee approval)
10. Good & Welfare
11. Adjournment