Two Huntington Shootings within Blocks of Each Other Send Two Victims to Hospital

Two shootings within blocks of each other and only hours apart have sent two victims to the hospital.

Huntington Police are investigating one shooting that occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday Oct. 12 in the 800 block of 20th Street.

The second shooting occurred before 10 p.m. Sunday night at 21st Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.

Police are continuing their investigation. No word on the conditions of the two victims.