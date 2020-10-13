Second Round of Huntington Paving Underway

The second round of paving in Huntington this fall will begin in the near future.

Paving usually occurs in the spring and fall in Huntington. This past spring, however, more than $1 million in paving was delayed in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Work on that paving list began in September, and officials with West Virginia Paving notified city officials recently that they were almost completed and would soon begin on the fall round of paving.

City Council members solicit paving requests from constituents and submit their lists to the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department. The requests are reviewed with the West Virginia Division of Highways on a number of factors, including traffic volume and road conditions.

The paving list from this past spring included 31 individual paving projects spread across City Council’s nine geographic districts and totaling 5.3 miles at an estimated cost of $1,050,468. The fall list that will soon begin and includes 45 individual paving projects totaling 6.39 miles at an estimated cost of $1,300,284. That brings the total spending for paving this fall to $2,350,752 and a total of 76 projects totaling 11.69 miles.

After fall paving is completed, the City of Huntington will have paved 48 miles of roads totaling $13,666,255 since 2014.

Here are the paving projects that either have already been completed or will be completed, weather pending, this fall:

City Council District 1

-- Hughes Street from 4331 to 4339 -- Burlington Road from Piedmont Road to railroad -- Burlington Road from Piedmont Road to U.S. 60 -- Parkside Place from Sunset Drive to Handley Road -- Vinson Road from Auburn Road to floodwall

City Council District 2

-- Van Buren Avenue from 10th Street West to 12th Street West -- 16th Street West from Jefferson Avenue to Madison Avenue -- 3rd Street West from 6th Avenue West to Adams Avenue -- 3rd Street West from Washington Avenue to Virginia Avenue -- Division Street from 7th Avenue West to dead end -- 10th Street West from Jackson Avenue to Van Buren Avenue -- 9th Street West from Washington to Virginia avenues -- Carrington Court from 3rd Street West to 6th Avenue West (including loop) -- 5th Avenue West (east side) from Jackson to Monroe avenues -- 26th Street West from Jefferson to Madison avenues -- 5th Avenue West (eastbound and westbound) from 12th Street West to 13th Street West -- 10th Avenue West from 5th Avenue West to Adams Avenue -- Monroe Avenue from 6th Street West to 7th Street West

City Council District 3

-- 7th Avenue from Hal Greer Boulevard to 20th Street -- 7th Avenue from 8th to 13th streets -- 6th Avenue from 6th to 7th streets -- 4th Avenue from 7th to 8th streets

City Council District 4

-- Edgemont Drive from North Edgemont Road to Westview Avenue -- 19th Street West from James River Road to 1942 James River -- Florence Avenue -- Cook School Road from James River Road to 1652/1640 -- Harrison Avenue from 14th Street West to Memorial Boulevard -- Memorial Park Drive from new pavement to Edgemont Road

City Council District 5

-- Magnolia Lane from Underwood Avenue to dead end -- 17th Street from 12th Avenue to Franklin Avenue -- 18th Street from 12th Avenue to Franklin Avenue -- 19th Street from 12th Avenue to Hall Avenue

City Council District 6

-- Military Road from 1816 to 1852 -- Glenwood Terrace from Washington Boulevard to cul-de-sac -- South Park Drive from 1219 to cul-de-sac -- South Walnut Alley from Norway Avenue to gravel -- South Walnut Street from Norway Avenue to 244 South Walnut -- Mayfair Way from Stamford Park Drive to Brighton Way -- Kennon Lane from Washington Boulevard to 2150 Kennon -- Foster Road from 5th Street to Ridgewood Road -- Holswade Drive from 333 Holswade to Wiltshire Boulevard -- Parkview Street from Underwood Avenue to Wiltshire Boulevard -- Underwood Avenue from 1684 Underwood to 18th Street -- Wilson Court from Enslow Boulevard to bridge -- Holderby Road from new pavement to 1698 Holderby -- Neel Street from Boulevard Avenue to Huntington Avenue -- Perry Avenue from Bethel Road to Norwood Road -- Forest Road from 501 Forest to 507 Forest -- Bayberry Drive from Kennon Lane to end -- Ridgewood Road from Foster Road intersection to 250 Ridgewood -- South Inwood Drive from intersection to end -- East Inwood Drive from intersection to McCoy Road -- Enslow Avenue from Forest Lawn Cemetery to brick section

City Council District 7

-- Baer Street from Davis Street to Hilltop Place -- Locust Street from Norway Avenue to Lower Terrace -- North Terrace from Linden Circle to Avondale Road -- Perry Road from Perry Street to Maupin Road -- Grace Street from Norway Avenue to Oakland Avenue -- North Queens Court from Lower Terrace to end -- Locust Street from Lower Terrace to Norway Avenue -- Lower Terrace from Forest Road to Locust Street -- 25th Street from Davis Street to 8th Avenue -- Lower Union Street from 26th Street to end -- North Queens Court from Norway Avenue to end

City Council District 8

-- 2 ½ Alley from 20th to 21st Street

City Council District 9

-- Bellevue Road from 5th Avenue to 224 Bellevue -- Aaron Court from Bellevue Road to the end of Aaron -- 6th Avenue from 30th to 31st streets -- Buffington Street from 3rd Avenue to floodwall -- Apple Street from Riverside Drive to Special Metals -- 33rd Street from 200 33rd to 215 33rd -- 35th Street from 300 35th to 345 35th -- 36th Street from 200 36th to 299 36th -- 4th Street (Altizer) from Riverside Drive to Altizer Avenue -- Willoughby Avenue from 1 Willoughby to 16 Willoughby