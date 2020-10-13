Marshall to go virtual during Homecoming with ‘Herd@Home’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University students, faculty and staff are invited to join alumni from around the world the week of Oct. 19-24 for the first Virtual Homecoming Week, featuring six days of social, educational, industry and networking events.

The virtual Homecoming week, titled “Herd @ Home,” will feature a diverse range of activities for alumni and supporters of all ages. Events are free (exception: Homecoming Stampede 5K) and attendees will have opportunities to interact with university officials, participate in games and win prizes, and participate in a behind-the-scenes look at the Huntington campus in a series of events hosted on social media and live broadcast platforms. The week will conclude with the annual Homecoming game between Marshall and the FAU Owls at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

View and register for 2020 virtual Homecoming week activities at www.herdalum.com/calendar-of-events.

“The past few months have been a challenge for all of us,” said Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations at Marshall. “We have all been forced to make changes in our lives, from how we work to the ways we interact with one another. The coronavirus pandemic has presented a challenge to each of us and we are proud in the ways that our university has dealt with these challenges and met them head on. Marshall University has been a leader and an innovator in new and exciting ways to bring our students, alumni and friends the same Marshall experience that they love and cherish.

“That is why we are excited to continue the Homecoming tradition, albeit in a completely fresh and innovative new format for this year. And, while we are disappointed that we will not be able to meet in person this year, we are excited to bring our alumni a fresh new take on Homecoming with a full week of virtual events and activities.”

Representing this year’s Homecoming celebration as Grand Marshal is alumnus Allen Meadows. Meadows is a prominent member of the Young Thundering Herd and a pillar in the Huntington community. He will serve in the role at various virtual activities throughout the week.

All activities will take place on the Marshall University and Marshall University Alumni Association social media feeds, as well as select live video services. Additional information and registration links for “Herd @ Home” events are available at HerdAlum.com. Some of the highlights of this year’s homecoming include:

Exploring Marshall: All Week. A three-part video series looking at the iconic and brand-new people and places that make Marshall University special. The videos will air at 7 p.m. on Mon, Oct. 19, Wed. Oct. 21 and Fri. Oct. 23 on the Marshall University Alumni Association Facebook page.

Homecoming Stampede Virtual 5K: All Week. Any course, any city, any state – at any point from Oct. 17-23! Participants can run/walk a 5K route and submit their times and photos for prizes. Entry is $20 and includes a bib and Homecoming t-shirt.

#HerdHomecoming Good Morning Yoga: All Week. Start your morning with a yoga session hosted by Marshall University students and alumni at Brown Dog Yoga.

Virtual Chat w/ Offices of Alumni Relations and Student Affairs: 4:00 p.m., Mon., Oct. 19. A chat about student life, alumni affairs and an opportunity to ask your questions live.

Virtual Bingo: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Join us for a fun night of bingo hosted by the Marshall University Alumni Association.

Social Hour w/ President Gilbert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Join us on Facebook Live for a live chat and Q&A with Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert hosted by Director of Alumni Relations Matt Hayes.

Virtual Jeopardy: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Join us for a night of fun and Jeopardy hosted by the Marshall University Alumni Association.

Traditions Live and Director Q&A: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Join us for a showing of the play Traditions, a production representing a snapshot of the history and traditions of Marshall University and stick around for a chat and Q&A with creator Jesse Nolan, director Amy Nolan and actor Miguel Long.

Webinar: Career Services: Noon Thursday, Oct. 22. Join the Office of Career Education for a free webinar on topics such as career assistance, career exploration and new digital options available to alumni and students.

Virtual Wine Tasting: 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22. Join us for a virtual wine tasting hosted by the Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar located at Heritage Station in Huntington. A full menu of wines and foods is available at HerdAlum.com along with registration for the event.

Virtual Parade: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22. Produced by Marshall University students and staff, the first-ever virtual parade will include a unique collection of video clips from student organizations, offices, alumni organizations and community members cheering on The Herd!

Trivia Night: 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22. Join us for a trivia night hosted by the Marshall University Alumni Association.

‘We Are Marshall’ Drive-In Movie: 7:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 23. Hosted by the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District, join us for a drive-in showing of “We Are Marshall” at Altizer Field in Huntington. Parking starts at 5 p.m. and the movie will begin at dark. Admission for this event is a food pantry donation.

Marshall vs. FAU: 2:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 24. Marshall battles FAU in the annual Homecoming game!

For a complete list of activities and to register for events during this year’s Homecoming festivities, visit www.herdalum.com/calendar-of-events. Additional links to select activities with login information will be sent via email post-registration.