Current Cabell County School COVID Investigations

October 12, 2020 - An individual at Huntington High School is assumed to be positive for COVID-19 after two household members tested positive and the subject became symptomatic. The individual last attended school Friday, October 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 10 additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 12, 2020 - An individual at Southside Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual last attended school Friday, October 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 2 additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual. Quarantined staff members will be working remotely from home. Southside Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 12, 2020 - An individual at Huntington Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual last attended school Friday, October 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 18 additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual. Huntington Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 12, 2020 - Two individuals at Cabell Midland High School are assumed to be positive for COVID-19 (test results pending). The individuals last attended school Friday, October 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 36 additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the two ill individuals. Cabell Midland High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 11, 2020 - A Pre-K classroom at Southside Elementary has been temporarily shut down and the students and teachers asked to quarantine after one individual in the classroom was exposed to a person at home who has tested positive COVID-19. The individual exposed to COVID-19 was last in attendance at school Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, four additional people at the school and two additional support providers from Marshall University have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the exposed student. While in quarantine, the students will continue to learn remotely. Southside Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 9, 2020 - An individual at Milton Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The person was last in attendance Thursday, October 8, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, thirteen additional people at the school and one additional individual at Cabell Midland High School have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual. Milton Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.