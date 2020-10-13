U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart Announces Over $600,000 Awarded in Support of West Virginia Children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart today announced an award of $638,975 in a Department of Justice grant to support direct services to children who are crime victims as a result of the nation's addiction crisis. Today’s award in the Southern District of West Virginia is part of more than $261 million going to organizations and agencies across the country. The awards were made by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) and the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), part of the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP).

“Young people in America face an array of challenges, from social and academic pressures to dangerous predators and lethal drugs. They are better equipped to meet those challenges with a model of care and compassion to guide them along,” said Sullivan. “These awards will support outstanding youth-serving organizations like the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Clubs and their local affiliates across the country as they help youth discover their talents, find their purpose and realize their full potential. We are incredibly grateful to our mentorship programs, both nationally and locally. Badges in Blue and Badges for Baseball are great examples of successful community partnerships through law enforcement and mentoring.”

“This funding is desperately needed to help the vast number of West Virginia children negatively affected by the addiction crisis,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Our children have suffered greatly as a result of substance abuse and addiction and we need to direct every possible resource in support of them during their healing process.”

The grants from OJP’s OJJDP will allow national, state and local organizations to provide mentoring to youth who are at risk of juvenile delinquency, victimization and juvenile justice system involvement. Mentoring programs supported by OJJDP help youth make connections with leaders and respected members of their communities, including law enforcement officers. Police and sheriffs’ departments have formed close and lasting bonds with young citizens, leading to greater trust and respect between law enforcement professionals and community members. Grants also address the impact of the addiction crisis on children and teens. Funds support mentoring in rural and other underserved communities hit hard by the opioid epidemic.

In addition, more than 100 sites are receiving grants from OJJDP and OVC to help find missing children, investigate and prosecute child exploitation cases, serve abused and neglected children, and assist minor victims of human trafficking.

The following organization in the Southern District of West Virginia received funding:

Legal Aide of West Virginia was awarded $638,975 under OVC’s Enhancing Community Responses to America’s Drug Crisis: Serving our Youngest Crime Victims Program.

