Appalachian Regional Commission Announces $43.3 Million to Continue Economic Growth in Region’s Coal-Impacted Communities

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced $43.3 million across 51 projects to support economic diversification in the Region’s coal-impacted communities. More than half of these investments will support recovery-to-work efforts or strengthen the Region’s broadband infrastructure. $5.1 million dollars will be in WV, the release indicated.

“Communities impacted by the downturn of coal have been doubly impacted by the effects of COVID-19-related measures on their local economies. It is more important than ever to support resilient Appalachian communities in their economic recovery, and this round of POWER grantees are developing innovative and transformative approaches to benefit the Region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. “Many of the projects announced today will invest in expanded broadband infrastructure, proven throughout this year to be a critical factor in economic parity. All of them will support tools and training to get the Appalachian economy back to work.”

Funding for today’s awards was made via the POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, a congressionally funded initiative that targets federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of America’s energy production. With today’s announcement, ARC has invested over $238 million in 293 projects, touching 353 counties across Appalachia since 2015. The highest concentration of ARC’s POWER investments is in eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. More information about ARC’s POWER Initiative is available at www.arc.gov/power.

ARC is working with Chamberlin/Dunn LLC, a third-party research firm, to monitor, analyze, and evaluate these investments. An initial report, published in October 2019, drew on candid interviews with POWER projects funded between fiscal years 2015-2018. A main finding was that “grantees described long-term vision for economic transformation that is driven, in part, by social change—the building of hope and the shifting of mindsets in areas that have endured severe economic distress. With a recognition that it may take many years to realize true economic transformation, grantees stated that they have started to see shorter-term outcomes and impacts that they believe will result in longer-term impacts over time.”

Chamberlin/Dunn is continuing to monitor POWER investments and make recommendations to ARC for ongoing programmatic efficiencies. A second phase of the evaluation will expand the review to include POWER investments made through fiscal year 2019. Results are expected later this Fall.

Project Title: Thundercloud Gigabit City Deployment

Grantee: Thundercloud, IncAward Amount: $2,353,788Announcement Date: October, 2020



ARC grant of $2,353,788 to Thundercloud, Inc., in Huntington, WV for the Thundercloud

Gigabit City Deployment project. The project will support approximately 25 miles of fiber construction to create a fiber loop that will connect Barboursville to downtown Huntington and deploy a robust last-mile underground fiber ring linking businesses and anchor institutions to gigabit speed infrastructure. Once fully operational, it is estimated 500 businesses will utilize the fiber ring. It will be part of a larger planned broadband network in the nine-county Advantage Valley region. The loop will also connect to the Thundercloud

Data Center, which is planned for a federally designated Opportunity Zone and is benefitting from a prior POWER grant to Opportunity Appalachia. The center will provide state-of-the art, secure, dual-redundant, high-capacity data storage and cloud computing capacity for the greater Huntington region. Large anchor institutions are likely candidates to use the data.

POWER Project Summaries by State, Awarded October 2020 Page 18 of 20 center services. The center would also connect to the established state-of-the-art data center in South Charleston. Thundercloud will boost telehealth and telelearning progress, drive new economic development, serve downtown and technology park businesses seeking better broadband access, and upgrade four key Huntington municipal and public safety facilities.

Project Title: Creating Communities of Healings by Cultivating Businesses to Address the Opioid Crisis

Grantee: Region 4 Planning and Development Council

Award Amount: $1,499,894

Announcement Date: October, 2020

ARC grant of $1,499,894 to the Region 4 Planning and Development Council in Summersville,

WV for Creating Communities of Healings by Cultivating Businesses to Address the Opioid

Crisis.

The Region 4 Planning and Development Council—in partnership with Seed Sower,Inc., Fruits of Labor, Wright Venture Services, the WV Hive, and Workforce WV Region 1—will create a program that strengthens the recovery-to-work ecosystem in southern West Virginia through the growth of social entrepreneurship in the food sector. This work will encourage businesses to meet the needs of communities coping with the opioid crisis by creating a “social impact hub” that offers cohort-based training for food-based businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to invest in the social mission of recovery. The cultivation of businesses and entrepreneurs to address the opioid crisis in Appalachia is a key component in improving the response to substance use disorder. The project takes advantage of entrepreneurship resources supported by a prior POWER grant to the WV Hive. As a result of the project, 75 businesses, 30 workers/trainees, and 150 participants will be served; 30 businesses, 20 workers/trainees, and 100 participants will be improved; nine jobs will be created; and $500,000 in private investment will be leveraged.

Project Title: Tri-State Aviation Maintenance Technician Start-Up

Grantee: Region II Development Council

Award Amount: $1,360,852

Announcement Date: October, 2020

ARC grant of $1,360,852 to the Region II Development Council in Huntington, WV for the Tri-

State Aviation Maintenance Technician Start-Up.

The project will fill the growing need for aviation maintenance technicians to support the burgeoning aerospace industry in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky, helping diversify the regional economy. Marshall University will offer a new Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Program that will prepare individuals for aviation maintenance careers. Students will earn an Applied Associate of Science degree to be jointly awarded by Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College.

This dual degree option will be the first of its kind in Appalachia. Within three years of the project’s completion, at least 105 students and 43 workers/trainees will have obtained new jobs or enhanced their current employment or still be enrolled in the program. And at least 95 businesses will have been improved by hiring these students and workers/trainees. Other major funding is being provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Project Title: Strengthening Substance Abuse Recovery Ecosystems to Provide a Healthy

and Ready Workforce

Grantee: Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center (SHCMHC)

Award Amount: $480,000

Announcement Date: October, 2020

ARC grant of $480,000 to Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center (SHCMHC)

in Princeton, West Virginia, for the Strengthening Substance Abuse Recovery Ecosystems to

Provide a Healthy and Ready Workforce project. This project will implement a peer

navigator/recovery coach (PN/RC) model that provides outreach and linkage to integrated

care for substance use disorder (SUD), mental health, and drug-use-related chronic

infections. SHCMHC, which serves McDowell, Wyoming, and Mercer counties, will employ

PN/RCs to reach persons with SUD through existing programs that respond to overdoses,

provide syringe services, and via self-referral. This model will build a strong local recovery

ecosystem by linking existing medical treatment with job training and assistance for

entering the workforce. Through the project, 150 individuals with SUD will complete

treatment, and 60 former individuals with substance use disorder will be gainfully employed.

Project Title: Creating a Sustainable Volunteer Trail Maintenance Program: A Key

Requirement for Achieving Economic Development through Recreational Tourism

Grantee: Appalachian Forest Heritage Area, Inc

Award Amount: $50,000

Announcement Date: October, 2020

ARC grant of $50,000 to Appalachian Forest Heritage Area, Inc., in Elkins, WV for Creating a

Sustainable Volunteer Trail Maintenance Program: A Key Requirement for Achieving

Economic Development through Recreational Tourism. The project will develop a business

plan for a volunteer trail maintenance center and program. Elements of the business plan

will include community leadership initiatives, local partnerships, relationships with

businesses that benefit from recreational tourism, growing a funding base, delivering trail

maintenance training, a volunteer management system, and a communications/marketing

plan for the program and center. These elements will provide tourist trail maintenance at low

cost while connecting each community to its surrounding natural assets, thereby

strengthening the area’s recreation-based businesses. Matching funds are provided by the

Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

Project Title: Wheeling Heritage Gateway Initiative

Grantee: Wheeling National Heritage Area Corporation (WNHAC)

Award Amount: $50,000

Announcement Date: October, 2020

ARC grant of $50,000 to Wheeling National Heritage Area Corporation (WNHAC) in

Wheeling, WV, for the Wheeling Heritage Gateway Initiative. The project will conduct a

feasibility study, including the creation of an economic and technical feasibility strategy, to

transform four key sites along Wheeling’s Main Street into a unified “heritage gateway” for

the downtown core. The centerpiece of the heritage gateway will be a new Wheeling

Heritage Center that includes a multiuse visitors center, heritage museum, and events

venue. The “heritage gateway” will reinvigorate the downtown, support regional job creation,

and attract new visitors and businesses.

Project Title: Aero-Ready in Southern WV

Grantee: New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

Award Amount: $50,000

Announcement Date: October, 2020

ARC grant of $50,000 to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority in Beckley,

WV, for Aero-Ready in Southern WV. This project will craft a strategic plan, including cost

analysis, to create and implement a workforce training and education curriculum to support

the aerospace industry in southern West Virginia. It will identify gaps in the existing

aerospace programming currently serving West Virginia, work with the Federal Aviation

Administration, and present an implementation plan for a workforce training and degree

curriculum between New River Community and Technical College and WVU Tech.