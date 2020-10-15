Application cycle for Marshall’s Society of Yeager Scholars underway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The 2021 application cycle for the Society of Yeager Scholars at Marshall University is now open, with a change in the admission requirements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of testing availability, the baseline test score of a 30 ACT or 1370 SAT is recommended, rather than required. The Yeager program is a competitive, full-ride undergraduate scholarship program that covers all tuition and fees, room and board, a summer study at Oxford University, an additional travel experience, a laptop, books and a stipend for supplies. The application period will close Jan. 15, 2021.

Students are selected as a class and experience four rigorous undergraduate seminars, leadership development and professional enrichment. Selected students are also members of Marshall’s Honors College. The scholarship is open to all students who will be first-time, full-time freshmen in Fall 2021. All majors are welcome into the program.

“We recognize that not all students have the same opportunity to take the tests we require,” said Cara Bailey, Yeager coordinator. “Therefore, the Yeager selection committee will use a more holistic method to select students in 2021.”

The program welcomed its first class of Yeager Scholars to Marshall University in 1987. Since then, there have been 34 classes, producing more than 300 graduates. To apply to the Society of Yeager Scholars or learn more about the program, visit www.marshall.edu/yeager.