DHHR Confirms Mildred Bateman COVID outbreak

 Thursday, October 15, 2020 - 13:20 Updated 36 min ago Edited from a Press Release

More than 50 patients and employees at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local and state health officials tested all patients at the state-run psychiatric ward Tuesday, according to a statement from the state Department of Health and Human Resources Wednesday afternoon.

DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch confirmed the outbreak during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, one week after an employee for the psychiatric facility died.

The DHHR said that it has yet to confirm a single source of the outbreak through contact tracing.

