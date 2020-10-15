Most read
- Current Cabell County School COVID Investigations
- Second Round of Huntington Paving Underway
- Marquee Pullman opens "Two Hearts," "Honest Thief" on Friday
- Conchata Ferrell, Emmy-nominated Actress and Marshall Graduate, Dies
- PAC Chairman Wrote $20K in Bad Checks to Vendors of Shuttered Business
- FICTION ... Shelly’s World The Happy Store: De-Sooner. De-Better (Part 2 of 2)
- Following Termination by Secretary of State, PAC Remains Active
- Marshall University announces DOE-funded research project: sub-pilot-scale production of high-value products from U.S. coals
DHHR Confirms Mildred Bateman COVID outbreak
Thursday, October 15, 2020 - 13:20 Updated 36 min ago Edited from a Press Release
DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch confirmed the outbreak during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, one week after an employee for the psychiatric facility died.
The DHHR said that it has yet to confirm a single source of the outbreak through contact tracing.