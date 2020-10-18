Most read
Thundering Herd Back in National Polls
Sunday, October 18, 2020 - 19:21 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Marshall initially climbed into the Associated Press poll at 25 this season, after defeating then-ranked Appalachian State (17-7) on September 19. Sunday's ranking in the Coaches poll is the Thundering Herd's first there since checking in at 20 on November 23, 2014.
Marshall won 35-17 at Louisiana Tech yesterday on the strength of two touchdown runs by Brenden Knox, two scoring passes by Grant Wells and six sacks by the Thundering Herd's defensive unit. Marshall also allowed just seven yards rushing Saturday, the 11th-fewest by a Thundering Herd opponent in school history.
Marshall, who is 4-0 for the first time since 2014, is set to face Florida Atlantic (1-0) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET in the Thundering Herd's annual Homecoming game. The game, which will be produced by Stadium, is set to air on FOX's regional networks, the FOX Sports Go app and Stadium Plus on YouTube TV.
The Owls defeated Charlotte 21-17 at home on October 3.