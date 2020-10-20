Marshall University Psychology Clinic Offering Virtual Group Therapy Sessions

The group to talk about stress will meet from 5-6 p.m. beginning on Friday, Oct. 23. The meetings will occur virtually via Microsoft Teams every Friday for eight weeks.One is aimed at helping those experiencing high levels of stress, and the other is focused on those battling depression – both of which are at elevated levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this group, we hope to provide coping skills, a place to talk, and discuss ways to help minimize the stress and stressors you are experiencing,” said Stephanie Spaulding a co-leader of the group.

“Everyone is experiencing high levels of stress and it’s impacting our minds, bodies, and relationships,” said Josh Williams, a co-leader of this group. “By taking part in this stress management group, I hope we can provide a space for people to connect with others and gain skills that improve their wellbeing.”

Requirements for this group include stable internet access, a working microphone and camera, being of 18 years of age or older, and wanting to better manage stress. Those interested in signing up or seeking more information may e-mail Williams at williams365@marshall.edu or Spaulding at spaulding54@marshall.edu.

Anyone experiencing sadness, hopelessness, loneliness, isolation or a lack of motivation – which are common symptoms of depression – is welcome to join the group focused on depression. The Marshall University Psychology Clinic will be holding weekly, virtual groups from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21, via Microsoft Teams. They will continue each Wednesday for eight weeks.

“In this free group, we hope to provide a safe place to talk, learn coping skills targeted towards depression and to manage thoughts,” Spaulding said. “Our hope is to reach people who have been struggling with depression and who need extra support during this time.”

“We are offering this group because we see a need in the community,” said Brittany Davis, a co-leader and graduate student at Marshall. “COVID-19 has increased isolation for a lot of people, and we know it is important to offer support in this time in a way that is accessible and safe. We decided to offer this group through tele-behavioral health to help minimize risk to individuals.”

Dr. Keith Beard, professor of psychology, will be supervising the group.

“Especially during these times, there is a need for support and using the internet as a way to help connect people to the help that they need is an exciting and easy way to feel better,” Beard said.

Requirements for this group include access to a stable internet connection, a working microphone and camera, and feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Those interested or who would like more information may e-mail Davis at holley127@marshall.edu or Spaulding at spaulding54@live.marshall.edu.